The first step for recovery is to avoid uncontrolled infections and the second, the reactivation of the country, said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“How much will the coronavirus crisis and fall in the price of oil affect us? We are going to wait, we are doing the valuations, the finance technicians are doing the analysis, but we will be less affected than othersI can say that, because we have an income distribution policy that is not available elsewhere”Said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador during the morning conference.

From the National Palace, he pointed out that after overcoming the coronavirus pandemic, in Mexico, what little or much you have will be distributed better and fairly.

“Sectors would like us to apply the same recipes as before: facing the crisis, credit from the International Monetary Fund; in the face of the crisis, ask the people to tighten their belts; facing the crisis, fiscal subsidies; facing the crisis, bailouts. Not anymore, ”he said.

We still have to wait, he said, but trust the economic recovery of Mexico.

“I am confident that we are going to achieve a speedy economic recovery, because we have very solid bases, very solid in terms of participation, work, dedication of our people and other elements,” he said.

To achieve this, he said, there are two stages. The first has to do with avoiding overflow, the lack of control of infections; and the second, with the reactivation.

“Take care that the economy does not deteriorate so much, but not only thinking about macroeconomic variables, that the popular economy does not deteriorate, that we attend to the emergency without destroying our economic base. When I talk about the economic base of the country, I am not only thinking about big companies, we have to think about small family businesses, in all economic activity, formal and informal, ”he said.

The federal president reiterated that his government aims to protect the poor first, as he said, there cannot continue to be “Fobaproas”.

“It is important to say that many times in politics it is convenient to choose between drawbacks. It is very simple, if we say that the ISR is not paid or that it is reduced, what will that mean? Less income, less collection, and where are we going to get to give to older adults, to girls and boys with disabilities, to peasants; to grant credits to small family businesses? ”, he explained.

I affirm that Before Covid-19, the country has been greatly helped by the early application of a welfare policy for the benefit of the poor.

“See if it doesn’t help us that we are delivering early support to older adults. I have today’s report, we already have 75 percent, 6 million older adults already have their resources and we are going to finish on April 10, ”he said.

“Now, also, for those who insist that they want tax forgiveness, because that was the case before, those at the top did not pay and used the crisis as an excuse. The non-payment of taxes in full was justified by the supposed economic growth, but what happened throughout the neoliberal period? They paid no taxes and there was no economic growth. These are myths that must be seen for the benefit of all, “he said.

“The same, of course, the Bank of Mexico is autonomous, but as a Mexican I would not like to use the reserves to want to stabilize our currency because if it is a world crisis we have to take care of our reserves and it often happens that in these crises there is a lot speculation. Just as economies lose, there are groups that win ”, he concluded.