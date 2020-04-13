The undersecretary of Health explained that the Mexican government has already had talks with Donald Trump and they could make aid official in the coming days

Notimex –

The Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatellreported that he was asked to U.S 10 thousand fans and 10,000 monitors to attend the health emergency in COVID-19 in the country.

At a press conference, he explained that last week President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had a conversation with his American counterpart, Donald trump, so that the purchase in the North American market could be facilitated.

He assured that although the response was positive, there is still nothing concrete, so that next week there could be a clearer picture.

The Undersecretary of Health explained that the Mexican government has already had talks with Donald Trump and they could make aid official in the coming days



He explained that also in China The search for this equipment is made as part of the purchase of supplies with the establishment of the airlift.

In this sense, he assured as “a farce” the information circulated in recent days that Mexico compared to China mouthguards that the same country had previously sold him.

In February, he explained, China had a huge demand for this type of input because it was the epicenter of the pandemic, for which reason it requested the world market to supply these. One of the production houses that sold him supplies is located in Mexico.