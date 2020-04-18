Currently in the presidency of Vasco, Alexandre Campello was a member of the medical committee of the club in 1994 and lived intensely the dawn of April 19 of that year. The death of striker Dener in a car accident in Rio de Janeiro shook Cruz-Maltino and Brazilian football. The president recalled the backstage of that week and measured Dener’s arrival at Vasco with another shirt 10.

Graduated in medicine, Campello has his history in the profession linked to Vasco. Since early in the club, in 1994, the year of the death of the Portuguese striker loaned to Cruz-Maltino, the current agent of the club told the THROW! how was the morning when the car accident that killed the promise was discovered.

– I remember I was at home, still sleeping, when I got a call talking about the accident. I ran to Lagoa and, among Vasco’s people, I was one of the first to arrive at the place. Then it was a shock to see that Dener had died in that tragic way. He was a good boy, very young (23 years old), full of dreams – said Alexandre Campello, who said:

– It was a difficult day, very difficult. In fact, not only that day, but the others that came next. From one hour to the next, we were without Dener’s company on a daily basis, we really missed it.

GOODBYE, DENER! At 23, one of the greatest promises of football passed away in 1994 (Reproduction / Jornal dos Sports)

Dener with Vasco’s shirt in 1994 (Reproduction)

For many fans, even at an early age, Dener was an ace. The best comparison to explain the size of the eternal shirt 10 of Portuguesa, according to Campello, is to turn to another football star. He was proud to remember the promise shining in São Januário.

– It would be, for example, if Neymar, back in 2009, 2010, were loaned by Santos to Vasco. Or Robinho, also at the beginning of his career. I remember these two because of the style of play. Dener was an extremely irreverent player, a dribbler, as he hardly exists today. It is the type of hiring that fills the fan with pride, self-esteem.

Campello was Vasco’s doctor and is now president of the club (Photo: Luiza Sá)

Although the tragedy is turning 26, many fans still do not understand how the player died. Upon returning from São Paulo at dawn, the car where Dener hit a tree at Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, in Rio de Janeiro. Lying in the passenger seat, he was wearing a seat belt around his neck at the time of the collision.

“This neck trauma fractured a bone in the gogó, the hyoid bone, and this profuse bleeding ended up causing a kind of suffocation, plugging Dener’s lung,” he explained.

Alexandre Campello also recalled the moments of the young striker with the white shirt. For the club president, a friendly between Vasco and Newell’s Old Boys, in 1994, gives the dimension of what was Dener.

– He took the ball from the right and bent a lot of opponent players, only stopping at the goalkeeper. Maradona, who was playing for Newell’s at the time, went to the locker room after the game to greet you, just to give you an idea. I even think that Dener wouldn’t have a long life at Vasco, because at the time he was on loan and it was said that he had a sale forwarded to Stuttgart, from Germany.

It is worth remembering that, in that year, the Colina team won the Carioca Championship. However, Campello considers that the team would be victorious in an undefeated way if it weren’t for the car accident. The only game where Vasco was defeated was in the classic against Flamengo, which ended 2-1, a game following Dener’s death.

