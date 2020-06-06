Saturday June 06, 2020

Bayern Munich are already trying on the crown in Germany, after beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-2. The Bavarian machine does not stop reaping triumphs and this time it was the turn of the Chilean midfielder Charles Aránguiz, who was the starter of the game, to suffer.

Bayern Munich’s convincing 4-2 victory against Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 on a visit basis left the Bavarians on the verge of achieving an unprecedented ninth Bundesliga in a row. The campus is aware of that, but there are still four dates for the end of the competition and is not yet sentenced.

“Soccer is about winning games. We showed this in an impressive way in 2020. After the initial problems that led correctly to 0-1, we returned. That shows the attitude and the mindset. It was good that we were lagging behind because the team got up, ”said Bayern coach Hansi Flick, post-match.

The captain of Munich, Manuel Neuer, also referred to the actions of the commitment, stating that “the team’s mentality achieved victory today. We conceded a goal after nine minutes, scored 0-1 and played against a good team. But Wolfsburg also won here, so we can always do that. We proved it and we were the best team. We needed something to get into the game and then hit with ice. “

Leon Goretzka, Bavarian midfielder, analyzed the development of the game and emphasized that “it was a good game. We do not enter well, but that is what currently distinguishes us. That we can find our way back through fighting and duels. You have to turn into a game against such a strong team. We did it right. We did it in the last 20, 30 final minutes. ”