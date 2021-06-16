“We were not prepared”: the Pentagon justified its delay in responding to the assault on the Capitol



It took hours for the military to get to the Capitol on January 6.

Photo: Michael Reynolds / .

Two senior officials of the Pentagon defended on Tuesday their management of the assault on the Capitol on January 6, while a prominent congresswoman called “scandalous” their delay in responding to the attack and increased the pressure to fully investigate what happened.

During a nearly five-hour hearing, the Democratic majority in the US House of Representatives revealed that the Capitol Police made at least twelve “urgent requests” to their agents on January 6, but the Pentagon delayed ” too much ”in authorizing the deployment of its corps of reservists.

“The National Guard did not arrive until 5:20 p.m., more than four hours after the intrusion on the perimeter of the Capitol. This is a spectacular failure “said the chairwoman of the Lower House Oversight Committee, Democrat Carolyn Maloney.

The data provided by Maloney comes from an investigation by his committee into what happened on January 6, when a mob of radical Trump supporters stormed the Capitol with the aim of interrupting a session to ratify the electoral victory of now president Joe Biden, in an assault that ended with five dead.

THE PENTAGON DENIES ANY ERRORS

Two senior US Army officials testified at the hearing to defend the Pentagon’s response, claiming that it took them several hours to equip the National Guard and plan how they could clear a building that was already packed with hundreds of radical supporters of Trump.

“We were not prepared to respond to that urgent request. We had to prepare again to be able to send (the military) prepared for this new mission ”, said the Army Personnel Director, Lieutenant General Walter Piatt.

The lieutenant general regretted that the Pentagon did not receive sufficient alerts from the FBI and other agencies about the threats that loomed over the Capitol, to have been able to devise a plan.

“I know it seems like we delayed the answer, but we actually had to form a new answer.”insisted Piatt, who stressed that the Department of Defense has “learned” from what happened.

Piatt assured that he never denied requests to deploy the National Guard, but acknowledged that he had doubts about whether this was the “best security body” to face the challenge on Capitol Hill, because they were not “trained” for it or armed. , and considered that a police force would have been more useful.

THE “PUBLIC PERCEPTION”

However, he acknowledged that, a week before the assault on the Capitol, the Pentagon received a request from the mayor of Washington to support the local police with the National Guard during the protests in support of Trump that were scheduled for January 6, on the condition that the military were not armed.

Pittman admitted that, during the process of planning that mission, he was concerned “by the public perception that the use of soldiers to keep the electoral process safe in a way that could be seen as political”.

The National Guard did deploy and contained the crowd, even with tear gas, during protests against racism and police violence in the summer of 2020, a fact that led to accusations to the Pentagon of having double standards based on the race of the crowd in question.

However, both Pittman and the other Army general who testified at the hearing, Charles Flynn, denied having used the words “public perception” to justify the delay in the deployment of the National Guard, as denounced by the former commander of that reserve force, William Walker.

At the end of the hearing, the Democratic congresswoman who chairs the committee insisted that the The Pentagon made “serious” mistakes, such as resisting authorizing the National Guard to enter the Capitol and pretending that it was limited to securing the “perimeter”.

“A MASSIVE INTELLIGENCE FAILURE”

The FBI director also participated in the hearing, Christopher Wray, who admitted that he was not aware of more than 50 clues allegedly sent him by the Parler social network, widely used by extremist Trump supporters, about plans to attack the Capitol.

“This was a massive intelligence failure by the FBI, plain and simple.” congresswoman Maloney sentenced.

The congressmen regretted that the acting chief of the Capitol Police, Yogananda Pittman, rejected their invitation to testify at the hearing, although they indicated that she had agreed to do so on July 21.

The hearing coincided with mounting pressure from Democrats to create a select committee to investigate what happened on January 6, after Republican opposition in the Senate vetoed the option of launching an independent inquiry.

Meanwhile, the committee led by Maloney continues its work, and this Tuesday revealed a series of emails that show that, days before the assault on the Capitol, Trump’s environment was already putting pressure on the independent Justice Department to back up his argument that his election had been stolen.