The year 2007 is taken in the “eight or eighty” by the Botafogo fan. While some remember Cuca’s team, marked by the offensive power, others remember the campaigns of the Campeonato Carioca and the Copa do Brasil, marked by controversies of arbitration.

André Lima for Botafogo, in 2007 (Photo: Julio Cesar Guimaraes / Lancepress!)

Photo: Lance!

Last Wednesday, André Lima, one of the players in that squad, commented on this issue. For him, Botafogo failed to raise a trophy that season for the whistle errors and, above all, for the suspension of Dodô, for doping.

– What was missing was maybe we were not stolen the way we were. Suddenly, that Carioca was missing, for example, for us not to be robbed as it was, shamelessly, in Maracanã, against Flamengo, and we ended up losing on penalties. The Dodô business also made us very upset, it affected us a lot, he was the reference of our team – he stated, in an interview with the channel “BrauneFogo”. In the Campeonato Carioca, Botafogo was runner-up for Flamengo, on penalties. In the Copa do Brasil, Alvinegro left in the semifinals for Figueirense, in Engenhão. If he played for the Santa Catarina team, Glorioso’s destiny would be to face Fluminense – the future champion of that edition – in the decision.

– I’ll be very sincere: we would win Carioca, it was a fact, that goal was not prevented. The same thing at the Copa do Brasil, we were going to run over Fluminense, there was no way, we would not lose to Fluminense. When I left, Botafogo was third in the Brazilian Championship, if I’m not mistaken. Botafogo had one year to win at least two titles: the Campeonato Carioca and Copa do Brasil, which would fix the revenues in a way that Botafogo could qualify much more for the Libertadores the following year – he added.

See too:

Editor of L! designs duels in the return of European leagues