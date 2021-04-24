“We went from analog submarines to a digital one”

Manuel Corral Iranzo is 39 years old and has been in the Navy for 20 years. Already as a student at the naval school in Marín (Pontevedra), this “dry land” man from Teruel fell in love with a submarine while sailing in it. Now, it’s the commander of the new S-81, the world’s most advanced submersible launched this week.

The lieutenant commander attends the media from the Arsenal of Cartagena (Murcia) on the eve of the launch ceremony of the submarine, a technological and industrial prodigy that will turn Spain into one of the 10 countries in the world capable of designing and building a submersible.

The data speaks volumes: 17 years to complete it, 80 meters in length, 60 kilometers of cables, 26 million hours of engineering and work and 3,907 million euros of spending ceiling for the four that Navantia is building for the Navy. At the level of the almost 11,000 hours of immersion that Corral has accumulated since 13 years ago he dedicated himself body and soul to submarines.

At your expense, 40 men and 4 women staff. Most of them have been learning in Cartagena for a year with simulators that will soon be replaced by real controls. The S-81 will now begin with port tests and then sea tests, after which it will be handed over to the Navy, which will put it to the test for a year before entering service. That will probably happen as early as 2024.

What captivated you when you saw that submarine in Marín?

The first, the atmosphere on board. It is something very particular to submarines. The atmosphere has to be very good because life on board is hard, and we make up for that hardness with a good atmosphere. The coexistence is very close, from the last sailor to the commander, and I like that very much. In the end it is about enjoying our work, and when there is a good atmosphere it is more enjoyable.

The other thing I liked was the tactical theme. It is a platform with many capabilities, with a large number of missions that it can carry out, and not only exercises, but we do real operations almost permanently, such as obtaining intelligence. That also captivated me.

How does it feel to command the S-81?

I feel tremendously lucky. And above all it is a great challenge and a great responsibility. A challenge not only personal, but for the entire crew, to arrive well trained on the first day at sea. And the responsibility because every submarine commander has it for the risks inherent to the platform. It sails immersed in a very hostile environment and any problem can be a catastrophe. His offensive capacity is very high and, when making decisions, he is sometimes isolated from the outside. You cannot consult anyone.

Between the last Spanish submarines of the S-70 series, built in the 70s of the last century, and the new S-80s, is there a world?

The generational leap is going to be very important, not only because of the time interval between one and the other, but because the technology is completely different. We passed from practically analog submarines to a fully digital one and with very advanced technology. That involves a lot of mindset changes. In the whole endowment we have to change the way we operate.

Another important change is the weaponry and sensors. Those of the S-80 class will be equipped with the best heavy torpedo available today. It will be able to launch missiles against the ship and also carry out attacks on the ground. It will be the first time that a Spanish submarine is capable of launching a missile. Until now our weapons capabilities were based on the use of torpedoes and mines, now we will be able to launch missiles.

Another important advance is going to be the automation. It will be highly automated, which implies that the number of staff will be reduced. And security. It is designed with redundant equipment and in case of an emergency we have that double security on all vital equipment.

A practical example of how the S-81 military is going to have to change mindset, says Corral, it’s time for an attack. In those of the S-70 series, of which only two are about to retire, a torpedo reached 20 kilometers away and the target was always visualized earlier. Now it reaches 50, so the launches will be made without having it in sight.

The S-81 will make them, on the other hand, the easiest life. They will have more space, more habitable square meters and only 32 seafarers needed to operate it, compared to the 65 needed by its smaller predecessors. Even so, life down there is hard and the disconnection from the world, almost total. They will be able to go down hundreds of meters and spend fifteen days without leaving the water.

What is the life of a diver like?

It is very peculiar. It is hard because you have many limitations and restrictions. We like to say that it is a life of maximum and minimum: minimum of air, minimum of space and minimum of privacy, but maximum of camaraderie, maximum of teamwork and professionalism. That sums up life on board.

We organize ourselves like ships, with guard shifts. The communication limitations make people do more pineapple in the different chambers or accommodations, because they do not have much more to do than be there and share time with their colleagues. It is not like other units, which have an internet connection and are more at your own pace with the phone or tablet. Not here, here we play dominoes in our free time, we watch movies that we record on a hard drive … it becomes more camera life, as we say.

To some extent it is appreciated not being so hyperconnected …

Yes, it is a technological disconnect. There are people who would pay to be completely disconnected from the phone for a few weeks and we have no other choice.

Given what you’ve seen, do you have to be made of a special paste to be a diver?

A.- The only characteristic is don’t be claustrophobic, the rest what is needed is vocation and passion, because if not, you will not face these limitations. With that anyone can be a diver.