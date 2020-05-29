The statements by Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, at the ministerial meeting on April 22, which went public last week, caused a rift in one of the main rural entities in the country.

At the ministerial meeting, Salles told President Jair Bolsonaro that “there needs to be an effort (…) while we are in this period of tranquility in terms of press coverage, focused on covid-19, and go through the cattle and change the rules and simplifying standards “.

The minister’s statement provoked strong reactions from environmentalists, who spoke publicly in favor of Salles’s departure from the government. At the same time, several class entities have positioned themselves in favor of Ministry of the Environment, reinforcing that “bureaucracy is also devastating”.

Contrary to the position of support of the Brazilian Rural Society (SRB) to Minister Salles, Pedro de Camargo Neto, vice-president of the entity, resigned his post. “Intending to use the moment of pain and even panic in public health to approve measures against bureaucracy hurts my principles,” said Camargo Neto, who chaired the entity in the 1990s and remained in the collegiate until May 25. Camargo Neto was also part of the Ministry of Agriculture under Fernando Henrique Cardoso. Below are the main parts of the interview.

Mr. is one of the main agribusiness leaders in the country. Why did you decide to leave SRB?

SRB is a microcosm of Brazil. We have always had, and it is good for that to be, the various political and party trends and even ideological ones. I left because of the ethical issue. I was against signing the announcement of support to the Ministry of the Environment that I understand to be mistaken and that hurts my principles. Intending to use the moment of pain and even panic in public health to approve measures against bureaucracy hurts my principles. Debate and participation by society are essential. Excessive bureaucracy hinders development, impoverishes the population. We have made very little progress.

Agribusiness is experiencing a dichotomy. On the one hand, the sector will close the year with an increase in revenue, reaching record values. On the other hand, it faces an unprecedented environmental crisis, since last year, caused by the fires in the Amazon. Like mr. evaluate this issue?

Everything indicates that illegal deforestation has grown, the biggest problem of which is mining and illegal logging, not the legally established farming. Environmentalists, however, place their focus against agribusiness and it is still easy to explore and export illegal timber.

The sector returned to the eye of the hurricane with statements by Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, stating at the meeting on April 22 that the government should ‘stop the swamp’ and approve environmental standards amid the pandemic. Is agribusiness in favor of the minister?

His strong speech pleases many. What we need, however, is not speech. We are going backwards on the environmental issue. These are concrete measures that have not occurred. The current polarization makes it even more difficult. THE MP 910 land tenure regularization for small and medium producers forgotten in the Amazon, which environmentalists call the MP for land grabbing, was not approved because of polarization. The advance that represented the Forest Code has been increasingly challenged.

Are agribusiness leaders fully aligned with the Ministry of the Environment?

I’ll answer for myself.

The sector had its image scratched last year due to the fires. Is there a risk that the country will worsen its image due to statements by Minister Ricardo Salles?

It certainly doesn’t help.

How should these sensitive issues be addressed?

First of all, without polarization. With dialogue and respect we can move forward. When I was president of SRB in 1991, we published a booklet entitled “Value your property. Preserve the environment” anticipating the Rio Eco 92. Attacking everything and everyone facilitates those who act illegally. We need to separate the chaff from the wheat.

How does the sector evaluate the new demarcations of indigenous lands?

The 1988 Constitution justified the rights of indigenous people. They need to be supported, health and education at a minimum, valued in their culture, protected in their lands. The judgment in the Federal Supreme Court of the epic reserve case Sun Fox, in Roraima, included the jurisprudence called time frame. The indigenous populations have the right to the areas where they were in 1988. In addition, it now confronts its neighbor, another Brazilian, who has been in the area for 50 years and even 100 years, with its regular property title. What we need to do is pacify respecting constituted rights on both sides.

