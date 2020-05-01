Every day that passes is a day that Parcels claims a music lover as his biggest fan. Every minute is one when someone out there declares the Australian band their new favorite. In part it does so thanks to their brilliant 2018 self-titled debut album and singles they would release a few years earlier such as “Hideout” and Gamesofluck. “

However, the place that puts Parcels above many other bands is the stage. Everyone who has had the fortune to see them live can confirm it, and if not, a video on YouTube is more than enough to understand it. It’s not every day that you come across a band that is better at playing live than their studio material. And there is a reason behind that: blatant talent.

Parcels is a band that is so talented that it is compared to itself. There are those who think that their study material is better, there are others who affirm that their live things are sublime. They are both right. But what if Parcels decided to end the discussion once and for all by bringing together the best of these two worlds… This is exactly what they did on their new album Live Vol. 1.

Live Vol. 1 is a simple, raw and spectacular representation of what Parcels is as a band. On the one hand, It has the sound you expect to hear on any great studio album. Just like they did in Parcels. On the other hand, they deliver the mysticism that they achieve when they play live. They deliver the set with the transitions that make touring their discography a journey with a connected beginning and end.

Long before they started making their debut album, Parcels already had the idea of ​​making a live album with them. An idea that maybe Daft Punk got when they worked together on their single “Overnight”.

Talking to Patrick Hetherington, the dancer, the smile, and the keyboard player of the band, we delve into the origins of making this album, its impulses and the mythical Hansa Studio Berlin, your recording location. As well as the visual treatment of the disc, his collaboration with robots, and the main idea of ​​bringing the studio world together with that of playing live.

“Sure! Yes … I don’t know. I feel like we’ve always done everything live … Good question. Where did the idea of ​​making this album come from? I think we’ve always had a separation there. We have always done it differently live than in the studio. And at some point we realized that real magic was coming out of our concerts. In the arrangements that we had not yet created in the studio. And it was something we wanted to record. This is perhaps a transition. From side to side. We wanted to try something in between: studio and live. The idea of ​​mixing those worlds “.

Listening to the EP IknowhowIfeel, which served as a prelude to what we would hear on his new album, it was evident that Parcels achieved his goal. Somehow they found a way to unify the best of their worlds.

Since its inception in 2014, Parcels has always been a band with an impetus to explore its creative limits. He has worked on important visual projects such as the Live at Funkhaus Berlin sessions or his video for “Withorwithout” with Milla Jovovich. Musically he had already done Lives for Spotify London. But Live Vol. 1 should be the band’s most iconic project to this day. True?

“Hmm, ok … It’s kind of hard to say. I think it is. Possibly yes, because it is the most we have exposed as a band. I mean we feel like a studio album is a great representation of us, for the songs we have, for the production work. But this (Live Vol. 1) is giving both sides. What we do in studio and what we do live. Yes, I would say yes ”.

To make Live Vol. 1, Parcels chose the iconic Hansa Studio Berlin, better known as “Hansa Studio by the Wall” as its headquarters. There have been recorded legendary works by artists such as David Bowie, Iggy Pop, Depeche Mode, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Pixies, U2 and R.E.M, among others. Today one more joins the list. But besides the obvious, why choose “Hansa by the Wall” as the place to make this album? What prompted them?

“We wanted … well, the reason we did it at Hasa Studio Berlin is because the equipment and technical capabilities of that place are amazing. It is a very beautiful study. It is truly legendary as you will know. So many legendary albums have been recorded there. We really wanted to create a live sound. We didn’t want anything to be produced, we didn’t want to edit almost anything, we didn’t want to mix much either ”.

“We wanted a room that sounded good and we wanted a tape so we could record all of our analog gear. That it sounded perfect was the most important thing. Play it live, with feeling and with mistakes. That was what drove us and it is the best of this album. Not wanting to fix anything afterwards. Give it raw to people “.

The dispute over whether parcels is a better live band than studio band is a real one. One that they themselves know and in a certain way have integrated into their identity. They know this because their work in both places is different. Each place keeps its special touch and serves its purpose. Many of his fans have already made the decision and lean towards one in particular. Do Parcels also think they are a better live band than studio?

“I think we have come to accept that in a certain way. That our … That there is a difference. And that there are people on both sides of that. But we really want to put these worlds together on some levels. And we are really interested in studio work and electronic music. But I think a part of us is always going to want to experience more and more playing live in the studio. ”.

“Many of the records we love from the 60s and 70s are only recorded live in the studio. And we love to hear that. Basically we are trying to unite both worlds ”.

Within the sound of Parcels there is a simplicity in its sound that is difficult to explain. A simplicity that precisely enhances the complexity behind his music. A simplicity that they also managed to capture in the visual aspect of Live Vol. 1. It feels organic it feels simple and it feels honest to the sound of the band. Was this something you were aiming for or was it all the idea of ​​director Carmen Crommelins?

“Everything you say is correct. It was all part of the concept we had. When we set out to do this, after the idea of ​​making a live album came up and what its visual appearance would be like, We stopped and thought that what really excited us was to do something really simple. And it’s so so good. “

“Because everything we had done so far. Whether it be music videos or almost anything else, it required too much effort in too many positions and this is the first time we said, ‘Let’s make it all about music.’ We have to make it sound good, let’s not put on any kind of show. You have to have fun, you have to make it sound perfect, and it really felt amazing to do that for a change. ”

As we hear it on IknowhowIfeel there are a couple of transitions called “Redline” (which gives the smoothest and most sublime input to “IknowhowIfeel”) and “Elude”, which add so much volume as to turn a song into a very solid EP. Does this process of creating the transitions compose them from the beginning, or do they come out later to incorporate them into your live act?

“They usually come later. When … We really love writing new transitions. Basically mixing our songs for our live act. When we compose a set, we want it to be a complete piece. We want it to be like a journey. And naturally, when we’re in the rehearsal studio, getting ready for a tour, we just we get together and start jamming and that’s how things turn out ”.

“Then something comes up and we think, ‘This could go over there.’ We let everything come naturally. This is how we have more fun. Just delving into touching things and that’s how our songs come out too. There are songs on the album that came out of just jamming us to make transitions for other songs, you know? ”

As fans and mere mortals, we admire all that Parcels has to offer. But a couple of robots were as impressed as all of their fans. To the amazement of their combination of sounds and their groovy presence on stage, Legends Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo invited them to their studio in Los Angeles to jointly record “Overnight”What did Daft Punk see in his music?

“They really caught their attention … I mean, they saw us at a concert. They saw us play live and they said they really liked our energy and our groove. Simply. I think we share influences in terms of groove and the feeling of the music especially. And they loved our harmonies too. Our vocal harmonies. They said they really wanted to play that kind of sound with us. ”.

“So we went into the studio with them. It feels like it was so long ago, but this actually affected us. We learned so much in that process. It felt like the start of a new creative era for Parcels and we still have all of that with us. ”.

With Live Vol. 1 it seems like Australians have poked a project off their bucket list. One that had been spinning in their heads for years and that fortunately for their fans, is already a reality. Now where is Parcels headed? Do you have things in mind that you want to do?

“Yes! We have so many things in mind. We are very excited about … We are very inspired (laughs). There is a lot of music! I think we are going out … We are in a very creative moment right now. When we go out we will have a lot to share and a lot to say ”.

IS THERE ANOTHER NEW DISC IN SIGHT?

“(Laughs) The only promise I can make to you right now is that there will be new music. I can’t say much more at the moment (laughs). By the way, we cannot wait to return to Mexico. That would be the best! We really enjoy being there and we really want to return. ”.

Enjoy Live Vol. 1!

