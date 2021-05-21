“We want to win and if someone benefits from there …”

Oscar Puente, Mayor of Valladolid, calls for prudence before the game that the League can decide. The Atlético de Madrid visits José Zorrilla in search of a victory that will give him the championship and Alvaro Ojeda has chatted with the president before the duel.

«I hope for a game with the utmost sportsmanship and if there has to be a celebration by Atlético fans who travel to Valladolid, it should be with civility. And if they do not finally win the League, let the disappointment pass calmly and there are no incidents, “said Puente. In addition, when asked about Madrid’s interest in the Pucelana victory, he assured that they want to win because they are in “a situation in which winning is essential.” “If someone benefits from there, then that’s how sport is,” he added.