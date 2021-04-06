“We want to reach the semis, that’s our goal”

04/06/2021 at 6:38 PM CEST

Bayern Munich and PSG will meet again in Europe seven months after the Parisians lost the 2020 final to the Bavarians (0-1). A meeting of the one who prefers to turn the page, Hansi flick, Bayern coach.

The coach was cautious about when his rival arrives, second in the league after losing to Lille and also wanted to downplay last year’s final and focus on this tie. “The final of 2020 is not important. It is a new party. His coach is also new, so it will be a completely different match. We want to reach the semifinals and the final, It is our objective & rdquor ;, he affirmed in the press conference prior to the meeting.

Regarding PSG, he stated that, “they are defensively stable, they have a good goalkeeper and above, logically, a lot of quality & rdquor ;. “The team hasn’t changed much from the final. It will be key that we maintain order to be able to recover the ball quickly after loss. We have to attack trusting in our virtues, perhaps with more momentum than in recent games & rdquor ;, he admitted.

Regarding his team, he stated that “they must play better than against Leipzig& rdquor; and “trust our attack”. “We are fitting less thanks to a line of four that is increasingly showing on its more compact side. It will be key that we keep it against PSG, especially taking into account the offensive pressure that we usually exert,” he analyzed.

The preparer confirmed the withdrawal of Marc Roca, injured last week, and also noted that Gnabry It will probably not be available, since “he has a cold and it seems he will also miss the game & rdquor ;. Shortly after the appearance of the coach, it was confirmed that the footballer has tested positive for coronavirus.

He also referred to the news about Boateng’s contract termination. “I do not know if it is true that his contract will not be renewed. It will be seen over the next few weeks. Everyone knows what I think about him. He is a great player. He is focused on the goal of the team. For a coach it means a plus to be able to count on players of their level “