“We want to kill Americans”: FBI arrests terrorist spouses in NJ en route to join ISIS in Yemen

James Bradley and his wife Arwa Muthana, both US citizens, were arrested by the FBI in a seaport in Newark (NJ) and accused of trying to support the terrorist organization Islamic State (ISIS).

Bradley (20) and Muthana (29), residents of the Bronx (NYC) and Alabama, were arrested Wednesday while allegedly They were trying to board a ship to travel abroad to fight with ISISthe US Department of Justice (DOJ) said Thursday.

The young Bradley “allegedly pledged devoted allegiance to ISIS, expressing his desire to ‘fight within the ranks of the Islamic State,'” Audrey Strauss, federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement.

Bradley had also talked about attack the US Military Academy at West Point, New York, or another place where military recruits train, along with his wife, who allegedly also pledged her support for ISIS, Strauss said.

The couple planned to travel to Yemen aboard a freighter in an attempt to stay away from law enforcement. As Bradley suspected, he and his wife were on the radar of law enforcement – he was trusting and planning his terrorist trip with an undercover officer– and their plans to carry out attacks against the US have been thwarted. “

Both Bradley and Muthana were charged with two counts of attempting and conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. Both crimes carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, Fox News said.

“Both are accused of betraying this country and now they will face the consequences of these actions in the US justice system, ”said Deputy Director Jill Sanborn of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division in a statement.

Muthana allegedly told officers after his arrest that she was willing to “fight and kill Americans if it was for Allah”, according to the statement.

The detainee is sister of Hoda Muthana, who left the US in 2014 to become a girlfriend of ISIS, according to AL.com. Then in 2019, she “regretted” that decision, after surrendering to coalition forces, but a US judge ruled that year that she would not be allowed to return because she is not a US citizen.

