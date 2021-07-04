“We want to involve all the players”

07/03/2021 at 8:20 PM CEST

The Spanish coach, Sergio Scariolo, was satisfied with what he saw in the first game, aware that he could not ask too much of the 18 players, in his first preparation meeting.

“We always get useful indications, without depending on whose rival we are & rdquor;commented the coach after the victory against Iran (88-61).

“We want to try them all, involve them all & rdquor ;, said the Italian. “We are happy with how those who have been competing in the windows are coming, on the U-20. You can tell they have a way of meeting and putting the rhythm & rdquor ;, Scariolo said

Pau, a computer

Asked of how he saw Pau Gasol on his return to the national team four years later, Scariolo was very clear. “Pau takes alone. I can choose the moment, create situations, but Pau is a computer of himself & rdquor ;, he said eloquently.

“It is quite fresh, it is being cared for and that everything arrives to give us those minutes of quality of the competition, but I have also seen points of authentic Pau and that makes me happy & rdquor ;, he concluded.