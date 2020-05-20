«We want to help in Spain with our technology. Right now is what is needed “, this is how it is presented EHang, the Chinese company that makes drones and has donated to our country 300,000 face masks and various unmanned vehicles to fight the coronavirus. Technology has been – precisely – a key factor in containing the pandemic in China; That is why, now, EHang has made available to Spain its experience and their devices.

“In China we have used drones to fight the coronavirus. We have small vehicles equipped with cameras and megaphones that have been used by the police. In addition, we are the only company in the world that has a vehicle autonomous air capable of transporting people and sanitary materials “, he explains Victoria Jing Xiang, CEO of EHang in Spain and Latin America to OKDIARIO.

EHang’s donation to Spain includes precisely a drone with a speaker, another with a camera, one for logistics and an EH216, the autonomous vehicle with the capacity to transport two passengers. The devices have been donated to the Ministry of the Interior and the masks to the municipalities of Madrid, Malaga, Benidorm, Seville and Llíria (Valencia), Victoria Jing Xiang explains to this newspaper.

Agreements with Seville and Llíria

Before declaring a state of alarm in mid-March, EHang Spain reached a strategic agreement with the Seville and Llíria municipalities. The program includes the transport of passengers on board the EHang 216, air logistics and the management of command and control platforms.

It’s about a air mobility project urban with the development of a 3D mobility solution for smart cities and a program for the transport of passengers for different purposes, including tourism.

EHang was born in 2015 and already has close to 300 employees spread across various countries. Most are in China, but they are also in Spain, Austria, Germany, France, and the United States.

EHang is the first and only drone company in the world to be listed on the Stock Exchange, it does so on the Nasdaq. It differs from the rest of the companies in the sector because it is the only one that has achieved market their high-tech products.