“We want to have the ball and control the game against Spain”

06/27/2021 at 5:00 PM CEST

.

Croatia wants to press high, fight for possession of the ball to Spain and control the game, says the Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

“We want to have the ball and control the game. At certain times, the counterattack could be a solution, but you can’t play the whole game like that, “he said this Sunday at a press conference on the eve of the round of 16 match at the Parken in Copenhagen.

Brozovic highlights that his intention is to press the exit of Spain to recover the ball soon, but recognizes at the same time the quality of the rival and the need to be “compact”. “We are not going to defend ourselves for the whole game, we are going to attack,” he said.

The duel in the center of the field, where Brozovic believes that Spain it is stronger, it will be important and whoever prevails there will have an “advantage”. That same word is used by the player of the Inter to refer to the fact that many Croatian internationals have experience in the Spanish league, although he considers that the fundamental thing is to be “prepared”.

Brozovic does not give much thought to the fact that Croatia have had to make a lot of trips so far from Eurocup. “It is something normal, we have many parties during the year, it is necessary to be prepared”, settled.