“We want to enter history”

04/02/2021 at 6:34 PM CEST

The Real Sociedad coach, Imanol Sheriff, recognized this Friday the importance of the Copa del Rey final on Saturday for the Blue and White entity and assured that he sees his team “wanting to enter the history of this great club.”

The Realistic Preparer promised, in the official press conference prior to the final, “to fight to the death to get” the title, although for this he recommended to his players that they “enjoy” the possibility of playing the game, 34 years after the last final played by Real Sociedad

Bailiff declared at the same time “coach, fan and enthusiast enthusiastic and proud of what this team has done in two years to be able to enter the history of this great club as it would be to win the title tomorrow.”

Predicting how the match will play out sees it as “complicated, even if there are experienced players, they have seen videos and prepared the match”.

“When you step onto the pitch, everything changes and it is the small details and the personality that allow you to have a lot of cattle,” he said.

In recent seasons “both Real and Athletic have had two incredible years, winning the Super Cup and we entering this final and the Europa League,” he stressed.

He sees his team as prepared to compete until the end as Athletic, and recalled goals achieved in the last minutes or in added time, such as the draw at Wanda that put Real in the Europa League, the equalized in Naples in discount, the victory in Rijeka also in added time, as well like the draw against Villarreal in the last gasp of the game.

He also stated that all the players arrive physically well, even those who have trained the least, such as Mikel Merino.

Captain Asier Illarramendi, present with his coach at the press conference, said that he sees his teammates “very calm, knowing what is at stake.” “Things have been done very well all this time, in two years there has been a lot of progress and we hope that this Saturday will also be seen,” he added.

Illarramendi, whose only titles he achieved with Real Madrid, denied that there is a clear favorite for this Cup final: “As it is a unique match, there is no one that has more options, and although it will be complicated, we are prepared for it. dream of bringing the Cup to Donostia “.

He admitted that he has imagined himself, as captain, raising the Cup to the air in Seville because “to turn things into reality, the first step is to dream them.”