06/14/2021 at 7:57 PM CEST

The Spanish team will face Denmark next Tuesday (at 19:30). And the soccer players of the national team arrive at the meeting with an unbeaten 430 days. Irene Paredes, the captain, declared this Monday that the friendly match against Denmark will mark them “if the season is excellent or, on the contrary, it closes with a bad taste in the mouth.”

Spain hopes to continue against Denmark with its winning streak that began on March 11, 2020 after beating England in the SheBelives Cup, there it began a good dynamic of results that has lasted for fifteen months, with a qualification for Euro 2022 in between and with victories against powers such as the Netherlands.

“We are at the end of the season and we have a lot of load, but the national team changes you a lot. Coming here is motivating and we want to end the season with the undefeated team to continue improving “, Paredes affirmed, who assured that this type of friendlies are “good to continue trying styles”. “There is nothing else to think about, you have to try to do it well and finish in the best way“, highlighted the Paris Saint Germain player at a press conference.

The good dynamic of results of the Spanish team reaches 430 days unbeaten, a figure that the national team aspires to continue growing. “The season with the national team so far is very good,” he explained. “We are going to continue improving the game, we have players who provide quality and I am happy “, he concluded.