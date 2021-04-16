“We want to do and have and we forget to be”

04/16/2021 at 10:49 PM CEST

An eighteen-year-old son, a book written in three months and a tree that he has not yet planted but that “will not take long to complete that footprint that they say must be left & rdquor ;. Whenever I share quality time with Verónica Blume, I think that she is one of the people who has been most concerned about taking care of herself to later project it to others. Away from the world of fashion for years, she redirected her life career towards yoga, meditation and, now, writing. “It was shock therapy,” he confesses, “because undressing so much generates a certain vulnerability. I do not intend more than to share my personal journey through the practice of an activity that has regenerated me & rdquor ;. She admits not being “very disciplined when it comes to writing. I spent days on the ground invoking the muses (laughs) until I decided to lock myself in a little house in the country in Mallorca. There everything flowed & rdquor;. He released the role of the model – “who is very quiet & rdquor; – to grasp that of communication. His first book, ‘Ser’, is quite a confession and a declaration of intent. “We are more concerned with having and doing than being,” he explains, “when the simplest thing is to be authentic and enjoy the journey. Through yoga and meditation I have grown and that is why I want to share it. & Rdquor; Blume believes that “incorporating both in elite sport is necessary. When the mind starts from a calm point, it is much easier to bear the pressure and manage in a more brilliant way. And he explains to me that his niece Dominique Knüppel, a Uruguayan sailor who will represent her country at the Tokyo Olympics, “started practicing yoga with me to calm anxiety and train the mind. He has grown a lot and is sure to play a big role in the Games & rdquor ;. Verónica would have loved to “experience the magic of Sant Jordi in the streets, sign books and chat with people but we will adapt to the circumstances. We can enjoy things from simplicity and authenticity, we don’t need more & rdquor ;.