One of the forces that most transformed life in big cities in recent years, Uber is already preparing for the world after the period of social isolation, when people have to resume their activities – a reality in some countries in Europe and Oceania , but that still seems far from the country. As of Monday, 18, the company will change its security policies to this “new normal”, in measures that were announced this Wednesday, 13.

The company’s vision is that people can prepare for a second “first trip” on Uber, now suited to the new times. After the announcement of the measures, which include mandatory use of masks and no passengers in the front seat, the state spoke with Sachin Kansal, the company’s global director of security products.

For him, the new measures should not encourage people to leave home. “We really want to be ready for when people need to leave,” says the executive.

Brazil is still resuming its activities. Here, the discussion is more about whether we should make the confinement mandatory. Like mr. you see the moment of Uber in the middle of the country? Should people leave the house, then?

Honestly, I believe the measures we announced this Wednesday are about when people are ready to leave their homes, either tomorrow or a month from now. Our goal is for people to feel safe. In the new normal, expectations for security will be much higher in public transport and in applications. As a company, we want to be prepared for this and raise the bar. When we told everyone to wear masks, it came from comments we received from drivers and passengers. Everyone feels safer wearing a mask and seeing others wearing masks. There will be someone in that car after me and I must protect him too. Psychology shows this: even though it is a little inconvenient to wear a mask, everyone feels safer. But if there is a containment order, for example, we want to respect that. We want to be ready for when people need to leave.

Races may be canceled if drivers or passengers are unmasked. But proving this is difficult, it will be based on trust. How will Uber do to prevent abuse?

There is always a game of choice when you create a role. Every function can be abused. There is always that potential. But we have checks and balances. It is not only the driver who gives us feedback, but also the driver. And we have a lot of feedback. If a driver abuses this to gain from cancellation fees, we can take action. The same goes for passengers who want to take advantage. That’s why we are a marketplace. These technologies exist but should not be a barrier to security. This is how we are operating.

Many people, in recent years, have come to depend on Uber for their transportation, either because they have sold the car or have not even learned to drive. When I get sick, I use Uber to go to the hospital in an emergency. If I’m short of breath and need an Uber, should I use it? What is the company’s orientation in this case?

Our intention is to protect both sides. If someone has symptoms that may be covid-19, the recommendation is not to use our services, so as not to put others at risk. There is another human being in the race besides the passenger. Making the social distance in a car is very difficult, that is the intention behind all this.

