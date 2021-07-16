07/16/2021 at 5:45 PM CEST

Anna Caula (Girona, 1971) is the new General Secretary of l’Esport de la Generalitat, and arrives with the aim of relaunch Catalan sport after the pandemic, increase the number of women in sport, Y ensure that the Barcelona Pirineus Olympic candidacy achieves the maximum possible consensus and leaves a legacy in the territory. Caula visited SPORT for the first time, and where he reflected on all these issues.

How are these first weeks in your new position?

We face a very ambitious challenge because the world of sport is very broad, very transversal and plural, therefore with the will to know, listen and generate opportunities that lead us to new achievements.

You come from the world of basketball, but I suppose it takes a while to get to know the reality of the sport?

I have a small advantage, and that is that I come from sports, and with my eyes fixed on the athlete and my goal is to take advantage of that experience to apply it to the sports policies that we want to implement. I have been part of the whole process that sport implies, from the very base, to be part of associations and train. That gives you a 365 degree look to see the daily necessities of the sport. I will always try to remember where we come from and be able to contribute the necessary resources. We want sport to be a fundamental pillar of the country.

How is Catalan sport doing after the pandemic?

I like to differentiate between two areas. Sport was one of the sectors that suffered the most during the crisis cuts, which has been coupled with the covid era and which has resented sport, because it is a factor of socialization. But I also like to read it in the key of opportunity. We have all discovered the value of sport. Many people discovered its benefits during the pandemic. We have to take this value and generate an opportunity. Sport must be understood as a vital activity in all stages of life, and it will enrich all clubs and federations with more followers than were not.

Do you already have an action plan in mind to carry it out?

We will develop it in different actions. Now we are more in the prospective phase of collecting those needs. We immediately thought of a media campaign for people to consolidate their desire to play sports and develop sports policies to promote women’s sport in all its areas with more practitioners. At the territorial level, we have to think transversally, and create possibilities for our entire territorial fabric. It will also be important to collect data and systematize the collection of information. We have little rigorous data and they should be the basis for developing public policies.

Female sport

Why is it so difficult for women’s sport to grow?

I would not separate it from equality and parity between men and women at the social level. And it is that sport does not stop being a mirror of what happens in society. Now there are equality plans, with a feminist reading, with the idea that we can all develop in the same direction. We must break stereotypes such as that soccer was always for boys, machismo within sport, and we have to open our eyes to girls who in any field of sport give them possibilities. In the latest INEF promotions, for example, 20% are women, the same happens among sports professionals. The world of sports can also be a good professional opportunity for women. We have to know how to communicate differently.

Female referents are missing & mldr;

Undoubtedly. If we look at the last 10 years, we would have to see how many female referents we have. There are not many young women who can look up and look for that reference. Now, in women’s football, the girls who start already have someone to look at at Barça, for example.

Is there work to be done between coaches, club presidents?

I think that at the grassroots level, there is that sensitivity but the problems come when they start to move up in category. We have to guarantee that everyone has the same entrance, and then each one will take his or her own way. Our job is to facilitate this joint start. This level playing field has been promoted by the Secretariat and obtaining the necessary resources. We all have to have the freedom of choice without affecting stereotypes.

Sustainable Games

Is the presentation of the Olympic candidacy to the COE already the first step to start working, right?

Undoubtedly. You have to change the mentality that major sporting events are an end in themselves. In the end, the objective is to find tools that stimulate and create positive synergies and from the Secretariat we understand these events as an opportunity to develop the territory, with a good sports fabric. We do not want a 15-day Olympic Games, but a strategy for the development of the Pyrenees, an event based on territorial cohesion, as well as being sustainable Games, which allow us to enrich the revitalization of the territory. It will also be important that citizens feel it is theirs. Without a doubt, a motivating project for the Catalan social fabric.

Where do you think the success of this candidacy will lie?

First, is that we share the objectives with the COE, some Games that are respectful with the territory and that allow us to look at the territory from the Pyrenees to Barcelona and from Barcelona to the Pyrenees to end up creating that Catalonia of all, that is like a own seal that we all share. That is the richness of this candidacy.

Will there be controversy with the possible integration of the Aragonese Pyrenees?

There doesn’t have to be and I think we are looking in the wrong place. The Pyrenees does not have to assume infrastructures from scratch and therefore, we have to analyze the infrastructure needs and how we cover it, as long as it is sustainable. The disciplines that must be carried out must find accommodation and if the Pyrenees in Aragon offers that option, it must be taken advantage of, because the seal of some Games is not unique to a city or territory.

Can these Games re-launch the sports spirit of Catalonia as it happened in Barcelona’92?

The Olympic Games should not be the only objective but rather it has to revert to the legacy of Catalan sport. And it may also serve to work in sports tourism, family. It must serve for Catalonia to take a step forward in the territorial rebalancing.

We will also have to work on Catalan Olympic athletes & mldr;

We have a quality seal with the CAR. The first INEF course to train in sport and nature also begins in La Seu d’Urgell. We are promoting mountain sports, which, over time, can offer us medal opportunities with our athletes. We want to promote the Pyrenees by creating sports references.

So will there be resources for everything?

An important bet has been made for sport and as the Councilor Vilagrà already said, the budget in sport will be doubled and that is already a declaration of intentions. The objective is to reinforce all the pillars of Catalan sport, such as the CAR and to accompany athletes and their detection and that they have a place where they can develop their talent

There will be a good Catalan representation in these next games, right?

We represent 33% of the Spanish delegation and we are a much lower percentage of the population, and that must be valued. High-level Catalan sport is very powerful and we have to maintain or exceed that record.

Will we collect medals at these Games?

I hope so, with teams like synchro or water polo or swimmer Mireia Belmonte. There are many options.

