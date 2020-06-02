Argentina Training Session | Gustavo Pagano / .
The ‘Mouse’, aide-de-camp in the cast ‘Albiceleste’, assured that he sees in the ‘Flea’ “a player with a lot of experience and with the humility of always”. In turn, he stressed that they seek to build a base that does not depend on its maximum star.
Roberto Ayala is an authorized word to speak of the Argentine team. Leader of the central back for several years, the ‘Mouse’ managed to have a heavy name in history ‘albiceleste’. Today, he is a field assistant to Lionel Scaloni. and together they diagram what will be the team that will seek to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and win the Copa América 2021.
? “We would like to have a team ‘with’ Messi, not ‘from’ Messi” ??
Roberto Ayala, member of the coaching staff of the Selection @Argentina, explained why he is a complete captain.
?: @juliargen pic.twitter.com/omQWahyRah
– Goal in Spanish (@Goal_en_espanol) June 2, 2020
As for that, they see Lionel Messi as a captain which will have to be nurtured by footballers who complement it. And not that they depend on your game, of course. In dialogue with Goal Argentina, the ex-River Plate assured: “We would like to have a team with Messi, not Messi. The idea is to have footballers around them who can empower themselves with him and that they can also take advantage of having him by their side” .
Although Ayala stressed that, in his beginnings in the selection, Messi “did not leave his room, he was practically locked up”, He stated that the current version of Rosario is totally different. Today he is a leader.
Argentina’s player Lionel Messi (front) … | . / .
“Today I meet a man, a player with a lot of experience and with the humility of always. I think that is what must be highlighted, He still wants to come, ‘in spite of’, because he went through difficult times, many criticisms. However, it is the place where he feels comfortable, wants to be, and where he would like to be able to win something with the National Team, “Ayala assured.
On the other hand, He stated that the growth of the captain also goes hand in hand with the inexorable passage of time and his long experience in the selection: “I see a combination, the fact that I have been celebrating for years makes the word flow more and encourages me a little more. From the game, obviously he always was, he is a leader, he is a man who likes to decide, he has no problem deciding the play, finishing it. I see a very good combination today, we hope we can help him, that the team also gives him a hand “.