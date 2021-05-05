“We try in every way”

05/05/2021

On at 23:53 CEST

Vinicius Junior, Brazilian player for Real Madrid, analyzed the elimination in the semifinals of the Champions League against Chelsea (2-0, 3-1 on aggregate), assuring that they tried “in every way & rdquor ;, but that the London team “He played very well & rdquor ;.

“JWe play against a good team that knows how to play football very well. We tried in every way, but they played very well and won. We have to fight for the League, keep working and next year we will surely be in the final & rdquor ;, he said on Movistar + after the match.

“It’s complicated. A team that has won everything in recent years is normal that at some point we lose. We have to keep fighting and working to win things & rdquor ;, he added.

A Vinicius who acted as a right back during his 63 minutes on the pitch, a different position than the usual winger: “It was a somewhat different position, but the coach told me everything I had to do and I think I did it well, although not so much to get something good for the team. You have to keep working to win the League& rdquor ;, he explained.

The Brazilian wanted to think about trying to revalidate the LaLiga Santander title, two points behind the leader, Atlético de Madrid, with four rounds to go: “It’s difficult not to go to the ‘Champions’ final, but we have four games left to win the League. You have to keep your head centered and do things well to be here again next year & rdquor ;, he commented.

Finally, Vinicius appreciated the return of captain Sergio Ramos, after more than a month of inactivity: “Serg was fine. He gives everything for this shirt and always wants to be in the field to help us& rdquor ;, ended.