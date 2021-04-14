We trust computers more than humans

04/14/2021 at 11:55 AM CEST

A study conducted by data scientists at the University of Georgia concludes that, when faced with decisions made in everyday life, people trust computers and algorithms more than the advice of other human beings. Research also indicates that the trend is accentuated when problems are more complex.

In a study involving 1,500 volunteers, researchers found that people rely more on computer advice to help them make everyday decisions and streamline their lives than on the opinions of other humans or even their individual postures They do it to select music, choose clothes and many other daily activities.

According to a statement, confidence in algorithms and computer programs is greater when the task is more complex, while people distrust the advice of other human beings more when the social groups that issue or validate them are more numerous. In other words, computer arguments are more convincing than mass premises.

Although the supposed excessive interference of algorithms in human life is often mistrusted and this trend generates deep and heated debates, at the same time the research of American scientists would be confirming that people need computers and mobiles on a daily basis, mainly to make decisions that energize your life and optimize your time.

Decisions against complex tasks

To carry out the research, recently published in the journal Scientific Reports, the specialists presented the participants with a series of photographs in which they had to specify the number of people seen in the images. The photos multiplied during the development of the test, increasing its complexity. In addition to their own criteria, they could receive help from algorithms generated by computers or from a group of people, whose number was increasing progressively.

After conducting the experiment, the scientists found that most of the people chose to be guided by the advice provided by the algorithms, privileging them over the comments of social groups and placing them above their own impressions. Although it is logical that computers are reliable for numerical recognition tasks, the researchers believe that this trend may be similar compared to other daily tasks.

For Eric Bogert, one of the study’s authors, “everything indicates that there is a bias towards relying more on algorithms as a task becomes more difficult, and that effect is stronger than the bias towards relying on the advice of others people, “he said. In addition, the scientist highlighted that algorithms and computer solutions are present in an increasing number of daily activities.

Humans and computers

It is more than evident that algorithms and computers have begun to invade tasks traditionally reserved for strictly human understanding, and that they are increasingly capable of quickly and efficiently solving tasks of increasing complexity. At the same time, social media or online reviews can also strongly affect individual decision-making, generating high-impact social influence.

Which of these two trends ends up influencing everyday life the most? Although the results of their study seem to tip the balance towards algorithms, specialists believe that everything depends on the task at hand and that the role of computers should not be overestimated. The research is part of a larger program that tries to shed light on the integration between humans and machines.

Photo: John Schnobrich on Unsplash.