After Apalabrados, Mezcladitos y Guessed comes Word Show, a new game that maintains the theme of the words, although in a more casual way, without a time limit, without an Internet connection and without company: you face yourself, and you must go beating levels based on assemble words with the letters provided.

Word Show is a new and simple game in which you will have to find words from the handful of letters provided in each level. Unlike other similar games, you can take your time to think, because no time penalty no limit on how many times you can use a letter.

Match letters to make words

Word Show is fundamentally a game of forming words, although not without rhyme or reason. Each level provides you with a group of letters with which you must form words. As usual in this type of games, The longer the words, the more points you will get.

Now, completing a level in Search Mode is not something as simple as forming huge words, but you must guess the hidden words in the style of La roulette de la fortuna. The level is completed when all the hidden words have been guessed, although forming words that are not in the hidden group will increase the bonus bar. When the bonus bar reaches the top, some letters of the hidden words are uncovered.

Search mode

Word Show includes another game mode called Free mode, which is available alternately with the previous mode. In Free Mode the objective is to reach a certain score, regardless of how many words it takes you.

Just like in Search Mode, in Free Mode There is no time limit or how many times can you use a letter. It is up to you if you want to fill the bar with a lot of short words or if you bet on trying to create monstrous words to finish after including a pair.

Free Mode

Free Mode and Search Mode are divided into levels, divided into groups of 10 and for some reason you cannot play again after completing them. The game launches with nothing less than 500 levels availableAlthough it is normal for each level to take you a minute or a little more to complete, unless you have an especially problematic combination of letters.

In case of a jam, you help

Word Show is not particularly complicated once you get used to the idea that you can repeat any of the letters as many times as you want. Still, some letter combinations are more complicated than others, or you may have no idea what the hidden word might be. If you get stuck, you can use aids.

The three types of help in Word Show

Word Show has three aids, two of them present in Search Mode and one in Free Mode. The game gives you a certain amount of aid for free, although when you spend it you must use the currency of the game to buy more aid. These are the three available aids:

Magnifying glass: In Search Mode, reveal a random letter of the hidden words.

Diana: In Search Mode, reveal the letter you specify for the hidden words.

+1. It gives you an additional letter to form words in Free Mode.

Each of these grants costs 200 coins once you have finished with the ones that the game gives you at the beginning. Considering that it is relatively easy to pass the levels and that you will receive a coin bonus every time you complete an episode, if you do not abuse the helps it will be difficult for you to run out of money to buy them, at least during the first 100 levels.

If you are not very inspired and you need to use enough aids, you can buy more in the store at power ups packages. The most basic package (1170 coins and three aids of each type) costs € 10.99, while the epic package (15,440 coins and 25 aids of each type) costs € 74.99. If you only want coins, 100 costs 1.09 euros, so the help will come out for about 2.18 euros if you do not take advantage of any offer.

In summary, Word Show is a less ambitious game than other Etermax titles, although its virtue lies precisely in that simplicity. No internet connection required not much time to complete a level, so it is a good casual game to fill free gaps and without having to be a virtuoso of letters, thanks to the accessible aids. You can download it from today both on Google Play and on the App Store.

Word Show: word game!