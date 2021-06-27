We tried our best, but we’re slow with the DRS open

It would have been difficult to imagine Ferrari fighting for pole position at the Styrian Grand Prix 2021 in light of what we saw in all three free practice sessions. The results confirmed the predictions, as Charles Leclerc finished seventh in the standings, 0.631 seconds behind. RB16B by Max Verstappen, who set the best time.

The Monegasque, once in the parc fermé, tried to offer an explanation of what he achieved on the track. “What is strange is that we lose to the others with the DRS open. Without the DRS, we are not very far from the others: if we could get away from the DRS zone, we could do well,” the Monegasque frankly admits.

Analyzing his classification, Leclerc confirms that he did his best, finishing a clean lap. But you simply couldn’t get more. “You can always improve, but we didn’t have enough potential to go catch Gasly, author of the sixth best time ”.

“I am happy with my lap, I did not make any mistakes. Yesterday we did a lot of long runs, focused on race pace, hoping that they will help us understand the tires. Yesterday we were quite strong, I hope we can have the same performance. in the race, “added the Ferrari driver.

With the weather threatening rain for tomorrow’s race, Leclerc expect sunshine for obvious reasons, he explains. “Let’s hope it doesn’t rain: after the difficult race at Paul Ricard I would like a clean race to better understand the behavior of the tires and thus collect more data,” concluded the competitor.

