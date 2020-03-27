Huawei officially separated from Google in terms of software a few months ago, due to the veto imposed by the US government on the Chinese company that, just at its best moment in history, has been immersed in the consequences of a trade war that is still going on and that does not seem to be ending soon, despite the fact that there were rumors of an approach that, finally, it could not be.

As a result, Huawei mobiles no longer have Google Play, as we already told you in the analysis of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which was the first flagship of the Chinese company without having Google services. Now Huawei has launched an application with which we can download applications that we find on Google Play in the company’s terminals that do not have the services of the big G, and this has been our experience.

We have been testing the Huawei P40 Pro – the one you already have our first impressions for – for a while, and, as usual in the new Huawei terminals, it does not have the services of Google Play, so we cannot use Google Play Store to download our preferred applications, which leaves us with two alternatives: not to download them, or look for alternative sources from which to do it.

Suche App, this is how Huawei wants you to download apps from Google Play

A few weeks ago App Suche came to light, which translated from German means search for applications, the new Huawei application that allows you to download applications that are not in the App Gallery –Huai’s own store– in the company’s terminals that do not have Google Play, and we have tested it to see how it works. The result, I already anticipate, is satisfactory, but it is not 100% effective.

The first thing you should know is that App Suche does not host any type of application, but is simply a repository of links that shows us a list of applications, currently aimed at a German public, which we can download from external stores, such as the Amazon. This makes it possible for us to find some applications such as WhatsApp or Instagram in a much simpler way, although, really adds one more step to the process that we have to carry out to download said application, since after clicking on the application we want to download, it takes us to the store using the browser.

From my point of view, it is a useful addition, especially when taking the first steps with the device, however, It was not entirely effective, since it has a small variety of applications compared to other stores, And this, added to the fact that there are false positives, such as the YouTube application, in which it tells us to add a shortcut to the web in the launcher, makes it not the best option to download applications on your Huawei.

And is that, there are stores like Aptoide, or Uptodown that have their own application for Android and that, in addition to directly downloading the APK Complete of the application we are looking for, it offers us a huge variety with which we can choose to install the applications that we would have in our terminal to have Google Play.

Follow Andro4all