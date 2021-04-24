we thoroughly test and measure the new SUV

Any Ford Puma is already a SUV with a refined and rewarding driving feel for the steering wheel enthusiast, but the ST another car turns out, another “kind of Puma”. This developed by Ford Performance, the same department in charge of making the Range Raptor or the GT, two forms of sportsmanship that are diametrically opposed and representative, each one in its environment.

The Puma ST is Ford Performance’s first SUV order, although much of the work is the same invested in the unquestionable Party ST. Not surprisingly, both cars are developed on the same platform, share many components and hardly change the body. This work has been extensive and meticulous: a specific engine, specific suspensions and a greater electronic endowment … with redefinitions in the Puma to compensate for its greater center of gravity and height.

Ford Puma ST: be it and look like it

At your controls, sitting in the flawless RecaroGripping the wide steering wheel, touching the precise gearbox or pressing the brake pedal (or moving the same lever as the hand) you also perceive a great sense of sport and responsibility for work. Stuck in that environmentEven with a higher point of hips than Fiesta himself, your reading of everything is enormously positive. Also when you start the engine at the touch of a button.

His Expressive 1.5 3-cylinder spins and sounds great. And the gurgling exhaust hones a spectacular sonic signature. As I was saying, the gearshift interlocks, the clutch friction, the steering turn, the firm footing, brake bite, first hit of gas… Everything transmits you with the right filter a superb answer. I’m not talking about a lack of refinement, but rather an exquisite rawness that makes the driving feel of the ST a very pure sports car value.

BENEFITS

Ford Puma STAccel. 0-100 km / h 7.21 seconds Accel. 0-1000 meters 27.67 seconds Overtaking 20-50 km / h 2.35 s Overtaking 80-120 km / h 4.63 s Braking from 120 km / h 54.66 meters

Launched, it is a block as solid as it is agile, firm not harsh, and reactive not restless. Mounts Hitachi twin-tube shocks with variable mechanical response to the beat rate that work with some rear springs, of Ford patent, that when compressed neutralize the misalignment of the wheel so that the tire treads as flat as possible. The rear axle is complemented by a very rigid torsion bar (more than that of the Fiesta), so much so that spins the Puma ST very flat, to the point that it is relatively easy to lift the wheel if we take advantage of the very high support and cornering (the standard tires are extraordinary Michelin Pilot Sport 4S) it offers.

Ford Puma ST: this is the interior.

On the other hand, the steering is very fast by reduction (11.4: 1), with only two laps between stops. But what makes you devilishly effective to the Puma ST, it’s a limited slip differential (optional), a type of self-locking compatible with the standard vector traction control, which speaks volumes about the intentions and possibilities of the Puma.

Ford Puma ST: everything in front

His driving is based on aiming, turning, entering and quickly accelerating, entrusting everything to an incredibly efficient front end. In twisty sections it is exceptional, due to its superb efficiency and driveability even with its “radically” sporty feel. The large curvones are also traced with great linear stability, typical of a longer battle car.

The self-locking, managing the traction between wheels, it also provides greater directionality to the front axle, which clings to the interior without abruptness. Very few times, and in any case on bumpy surfaces, movements are transmitted behind the wheel that return its demanding driving. You always manage to go very fast, very fast, on rails and without perceiving any hints of understeer.

CONSUMPTION

Ford Puma STConsumption in the city 7.5 l / 100 km Consumption on the road 6.1 l / 100 km Average consumption 6.6 l / 100 km

With so much directionality, the rear axle takes a back seat, but if necessary, due to excess momentum, it also helps round the curve without any hint of radicalism. Everything seems to be achieved by pure mechanics. The aids that could come from the electronics are either very well integrated or, as long as the excellent tires are kept in good condition, they do not seem necessary.

The ST offers three levels of stability control actuation, a fully permissive one that is also linked to the more extreme “Circuit” driving mode.. The different modes (in addition, ECO, Normal and Sport) also modify the response of the steering, throttle and exhaust to coexist with the Puma ST in all environments, but with that basic set-up that never distorts (so only in Eco does the throttle slow down).

SPACE

Ford Puma STFront width 135 cm Rear width 126 cm Front height 94/100 cm Rear height 91 cm Leg room 66 cm Luggage compartment 370 + 55 liters

Ford Puma ST: superboost

The engine is another source of very strong sports sensations, and not only because of its 200 hp. The 1.5 Ecoboost appears to have a gyro with fewer “arrhythmias” than other tricylinders. It feels and sounds great, not just the exhaust slipping into sharp downs, but the turbo booming as it releases pressure. His response follows the “hyperactivity” trend of the ST chassis.

From its first turns pushes hard and fury and delivers explosive, highly linear mid-range acceleration throughout its entire turning range, which ends at 6,500 rpm. With the change, it forms an extraordinary set of sensations and results. On any tortuous path you always find a fantastic answer without having to hit the ground running. You don’t feel like it’s a car to travel “in a straight line”, but even the 6th appears reasonably on the road to travel at 120 km / h with the rev counter stabilized below 3,000 rpm.

What’s more, the 1.5 Ecoboost can disconnect a cylinder in favorable phases to keep consumption at bay. In short, the Puma ST is a spectacular sports car, and due to its SUV format, its credibility is no less.