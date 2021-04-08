04/07/2021 at 7:55 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Juventus sports director, Fabio Paratici, has denied any contact with Allegri to relieve Andrea Pirlo on the Bianconero bench for Gazzetta dello Sport: “We think about working and doing our best; the rest does not count. We will do our evaluation at the end of the season, together with Pirlo. This is a more difficult season to evaluate than the others.“.

The manager, who trust the team for the final stretch of the course, defended the coach: “We are used to pressure: they are there when we win, and much more when things go differently. The same goes for Andrea Pirlo, who first had responsibilities as a player and has always handled them with personality. No problem”.

Asked about the real possibilities of the Turin team, the Italian was optimistic about the Coppa and qualifying for the Champions League: “There are 10 games left and they are the most important of the season. It’s the same as 10 others during the year, but at the end of the season the games have more weight”. “If we do not reach fourth place? It is not a hypothesis,” he said.

The objectives, the Coppa and the ticket for the Champions League

Juventus season by Andrea Pirlo has become a Way of the Cross. After the unexpected European elimination against Porto in the round of 16, the bianconeros They also have no aspirations for the title in Calcio and are on the tightrope to enter the Champions positions. The great objective and illusion of the course is to win the Coppa, since they meet Atalanta in the final on May 19.