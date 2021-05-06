‘We the nobles’ will be adapted into English – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

How to forget our favorite mirrey, Javi Noble! Well, apparently we could continue watching it, but now in its US version, since the Mexican comedy Nosotros Los Nobles will be adapted into a feature film in English on Netflix by producers Chris Columbus, Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe for 26th Street Pictures as part of their agreement. general with the streaming platform.

The 2013 film directed and co-written by Gay Alazraki follows three shallow young men and their millionaire father who pretends to be bankrupt to teach them a lesson by forcing them to do the unthinkable: get a job.

Nos Los Nobles is the second highest grossing local film in Mexico with 26.2 million behind Eugenio Derbez’s No Accepted for Returns, which grossed $ 46.1 million.

Millennium Information