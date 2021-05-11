We tested the You-Box, the best way to take advantage of your TV

The concept of television has completely changed. It is no longer a large piece of furniture that occupies a large area in the living room and with very limited functionalities.

The new televisions are the leisure and entertainment center of the home, next to the mobile phone. In fact, the synchronization and compatibility between both devices is almost perfect. Converting our television into a smart device with which to do practically everything is available to everyone. And one of the most popular solutions is to connect a TV Box to it.

Internet connection, being able to use all the streaming platforms to which we are subscribed or downloading and using mobile applications are just some of the things that they allow us to do.

Taking a look at the market, there are several interesting models. We, in Hypertextual, we have tested the Youin TV Box, the You-Box. Although we will see it more in depth below, here are three key factors: great experience under the umbrella of Android TV, 4K picture quality, or UHD, and a fairly affordable price.

What we will find when buying the You-Box from Youin

As soon as we open the box, we find the following components:

The TV Box receiver The remote control The receiver’s power cable An HDMI cable to connect it to the TV Two batteries for the remote Instruction book

Emphasis should be placed on the receiver himself. Its size is very small, it fits in the palm of the hand, but it has everything we need to get the most out of our television.

On one side we see two USB ports, one 2.0 and the other 3.0, and the slot to insert a MicroSD card. By connecting an external storage unit, we can load movies, series or photos and view it on our television. Although it can be expanded up to 32GB, the device itself also has an 8GB internal memory.

On the back we see, in order from left to right: the power port, the LAN port to be able to connect it by cable to our router and make the most of the Internet connection, an HDMI port, a headphone minijack output, the output of the optical port for those who prefer to connect it with cable instead of HDMI to the TV, and a USB C port. It also has Bluetooth and WiFi, compatible with the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands so the best connectivity is guaranteed.

For its part, the remote also has a beautiful minimalist design and only has, among others, the traditional buttons necessary to raise and lower the program and the volume, the settings, the button to invoke Google Assistant and a dedicated button for the main streaming platforms: Netflix, Prime Video or YouTube. Little more.

With all the elements out of the box, we just have to install it, and it is as simple as plug and play. We connect the power to the receiver and the HDMI cable to the port of our television and turn on. When we have done it, in our TV remote control we must select the source that we want to use depending on the port. We select the port to which our receiver is connected, and we turn it on with the You-Box control.

4K image quality

When we connect the You-Box to our television, we will not only enjoy great content, but also the image quality with 4K resolution. In each scene, the device itself is responsible for scaling the image to improve contrast, color and clarity.. To do this, it uses the H.265 / HEVC and 10-bit codecs to reproduce online content in the highest possible quality.

Ease of use and a complete application catalog thanks to Android TV

In addition to the possibilities it offers, perhaps the most important aspect of the You-Box is the ease of use and the handling of the interface, all from Google. We can do this by moving through the options menu until we select the one we want or using Google Assistant. By pressing the dedicated button, we can ask what we want to see or hear or control the rest of the smart devices in the home.

If we decide to handle the menu, this is where the operating system designed by Google, Android TV, comes into play. offers a great user experience due to its ease and response. In this model we find the Android TV 10 version, but like the rest of Google devices, it undergoes periodic updates.

Although on the remote there are dedicated buttons for YouTube, Amazon Prime Video or Netflix, we can download and use any application found in the Play Store application store. That is to say, practically all of them. Spotify to use our TV as a music center, HBO or Disney + for streaming series and movies or DAZN for sports lovers.

But not only multimedia content. From the application store we can also download games in which the joystick is the command itself, or applications to play sports at home, something that became very fashionable during confinement.

Conclusion and availability

The Youin You-Box is a great choice for two types of people who want to get the most out of their television: those who have an older television that is not Smart TV and for all those people who are not comfortable with the operating system and interface that many televisions come from the factory, like Samsung or LG.

In addition, thanks to its small size and elegant design, it is a good accessory that can be placed next to our television, without taking up a lot of space. If we add to this, in addition, that Android TV is a polished operating system, with a huge number of compatible applications and, in addition, with 4K quality, the choice is beyond doubt.

Finally, and in terms of price, the Youin You-Box is available in the main retailers and on the official Youin page, for a price of 69.90 euros. A price in line with the rest of similar options that we can find.

