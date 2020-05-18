         We tested the Speck case with antimicrobial protection for iPhone SE

When you buy your new iPhone, it’s time to protect it and give it a different touch. With the launch of the iPhone SE a few weeks ago, manufacturers are rushing to put their proposals on the market. These last days, we have tested the Speck case for iPhone SE with antimicrobial treatment, a very attractive feature in the current situation in which we find ourselves.

Speck case for iPhone SE: technical characteristics

Accessory Type: iPhone Case.

Compatibility: iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and iPhone SE.

Protection against falls of up to 3 meters.

Inner bar that absorbs impacts.

Double layer Microban, antimicrobial protection that eliminates 99.99% of microbes (bacteria, viruses, protozoa, prions, fungi).

Colors: transparent, black, glitter.

Price: 25 euros in K-Tuin, for 4.7-inch iPhone, available in other models.

Comprehensive protection for your 4.7-inch iPhone

If there is something that is appreciated just place the Speck case on iPhone SE, that’s your touch. The case is almost completely smooth, with just a few marks on the corners and grooves surrounding the buttons. When taking it in the hand for the first time we will notice its softness, without making the set slippery.

In a case I usually pay close attention to two things. The first, that the cover “raise” the screen and avoid contact with the surface on which it rests. It seems like a no-brainer, but not all covers fulfill this function because they are millimeters.

This can cause the screen to scratch if you move the iPhone over that surface and hard particles such as sand or dust are on it. The Speck add a nice margin to avoid these unpleasant surprises, with an extra contour of around 1 or 2 millimeters.

The second point that I usually look at are the buttons. Protect buttons Locking and volume is present in almost all cases. But not all of them manage to keep the route and play when we press it. In this Speck the answer is quite good and whenever we press the button, we will know that we will obtain the desired effect (modify the volume or block the terminal).

An antimicrobial double-layer sleeve

Speck has provided its covers with an antimicrobial coating. According to the manufacturer, with this 99.99% of bacteria, viruses and other microscopic organisms are eliminated that adhere to its surface. This prevents odors from accumulating and creating stains on the cover. In these times, this extra protection is very welcome.

The inside of the case is protected with a shock absorbing edge.

If we consider that we take the iPhone everywhere, including gym, beach, pool and other microbial spotsHaving this protection is a plus of peace of mind. Of course, the screen is exposed and we must clean it if we want to eliminate any microorganism.

As the manufacturer claims, their covers feature a double Microban layer. It differs, therefore, from sprays of this type in that its effect lasts over time and it does not need to be renewed. So much so, that its effects are guaranteed for life.

Speck cases are available for almost all current iPhone models and sizes. Its price of 25 euros, its resistance and antimicrobial protection make it a very interesting proposal.

This product has been assigned for testing by K-Tuin. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.

Share



We tested the Speck case with antimicrobial protection for iPhone SE