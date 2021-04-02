We tested the Renault Arkana: to be or to seem

Since it was presented at the Moscow Motor Show in 2018, it has already been said that the Arkana will be a global car. And that it began to be sold in Russia, but it would later reach other markets. Especially to Europe, a region where SUVs with a flat, coup-style rear are increasingly popular. In fact, it was BMW the first to introduce this formula with the X6, that later it has been arriving at other segments (case of the X4) and to other marks like Audi and Mercedes.

However, the presence of the SUV coup is still quite testimonial among the generalist brands. One of his antecedents could be considered the disappeared SsangYong Actyon and at present they can hardly be cited the Chinese DFSK F5 and, in a somewhat higher step, the recent Cupra Formentor. Here you can see more pictures of the car.

With the base of the Clio and Captur

Interestingly, the first Arkana made in Russia for the local market took the basis of the Dacia Duster and its overall quality left a little to be desired. So, in order to compete with arguments in Western Europe, it was decided to manufacture a second version with Samsung. It uses the CMF-B platform, which is more evolved and used by the new Clio and Captur and is produced in South Korea, from where it is exported, as well as a derivation of Samsung, the XM3).

This variant is 4.57 meters long, so it is located between the Kadjar and the Koleos. It has a wheelbase of 2.72 m. That is, 14 cm more than a Clio and eight more than in the Captur, with which it shares more advanced electronics and the same materials and finishes that allowed these two models to make a huge leap in quality. In fact, between the “Russian” Arkana and the one sold in Europe there is a single common piece (the roof). As for the possibility that This Arkana will be manufactured in Spain together with the Captur that is made in Valladolid, Franois Laurent, director of the project, assures that such option has been ruled out because “the two cars do not have more than 30 or 40% of common parts and many of the components come from Asian regions – such as the Hitachi micro-battery – so there will be no economic advantages.

The bodywork ends in a small spoiler that is more visual than functional, such as the second exhaust outlet. And we can consider it more ‘crossover’ than SUV, since its height does not exceed 1.57 meters – the new Citron C4 is only five cm less – and the ground clearance is 19 cm (many SUVs have more).

Good quality in a familiar interior

In the driving position everything is very familiar, almost traced from the Captur: driver-oriented main elements, mounting with appreciable robustness, soft-touch materials on the upper part of the dashboard and doors, solid air vents and well finishedyes (in metal, as well as the frames of the vents and the door handles). The RS Line versions (which can have the roof in black) provide extra details: aluminum pedals, carbon-effect inserts on the dashboard, red stitching on the dashboard or the seats – which combine velvet and leather – to match the lines. red on the bumpers.

We also count with digital instrumentation, available in three different sizes, the largest of which -10.2 inches- mounted on the RS Line. The central infotainment screen can be either seven inches (horizontal) or 9.3 (vertical)). The transmission selector (7-speed automatic, dual-clutch on the TCe micro-hybrid version we tested) is in a raised position and is complemented by the paddle shifters on the steering wheel. The instrumentation varies in appearance depending on the selected driving mode (My Sense is normal, Eco and Sport) and the Easy Link system allows connectivity with Android and Apple devices.

There is no lack of spaces to store objects, from the large pockets in the doors, to the spacious glove compartment and also the area below the transmission selector, where the wireless charger of the mobile phone is located.

A quirky but generous boot

Rear seat space ranges from generous in height, medium in length, and limited in width. That is, with two passengers behind up to 1.85 meters high, any trip will be pleasant for them, but if there is a third occupant in the center, there will be a lack of space, in addition to the inconvenience caused by the tunnel in the floor next to the feet and because it is a narrower and harder place than the sides (in the more equipped versions there are ventilation outlets for this second row).

The boot has a generous capacity (513 liters, again between the 472 for the Kadjar and the 565 for the Koleos), which can be extended by fully or asymmetrically folding the seat backs, but never creating a completely flat cargo area, unlike other SUVs in the segment. There is a variable height fixing tray and the shapes are quite usable, but the tailgate line steals height for the cargo. Also, it may be too long for large users, but this will jeopardize the integrity of the sheet in some garages because there is no remote open / close or proximity sensor on the roof to interrupt the upward movement.

Considering Arkana’s sporty design, some potential customers may be disappointed with its range of engines. Closer to the end of the year, come the E-Tech (self-charging hybrid with the same system as the Clio, which features a 33-liter smaller boot). For now there is only a new 140 hp TCe, which combines the 1.33-liter petrol block. with a micro-hybridization system consisting of a small starter motor / alternator associated with a 0.13 kWh and 12V battery (mounted under the front passenger seat): improves the stop / start system (starts 60% faster), allows energy to be recovered in the deceleration and helps acceleration. Compared to the previous TCe 130 engine, there are 10 hp and 20 Nm more, with a more powerful 160 hp version planned (thanks to different software) for the autumn.

Impressions at the wheel: Sport mode somewhat abrupt

The elevated driving position is pleasant, but visibility is impaired by the large rear pillars. It immediately becomes apparent that in Eco mode the steering feels too light, gaining a bit of weight and improving the feel in Sport, while the engine’s response becomes more aggressive. The drawback is then the automatic transmission begins to respond in a very nervous way (the result of maintaining the same gear until high revs and of making more aggressive downshifts). For situations where the Arkana TCe 140 is heavily loaded, it can be the solution to allow a sufficiently agile driving, but always with enough effort (even audible) on the part of the engine. The almost 10 seconds that it takes 0 to 100 km / h (and more than half a minute to the starting kilometer) show that it is much more sporty in its appearance than in its being. In My Sense driving mode, the transmission is smoother and fast enough to shift.

The suspension tuning was clearly done to give the car a lot of stability, outperforming the Kadjar and even the Megane in that regard. at the expense of a certain rolling comfort on damaged asphalt, but which is clearly satisfactory on more regular soils.

During the test, which consisted of a mix of highways, national roads and the city, the average consumption was higher than announced (7.2 instead of 5.8 l / 100 km), despite the benefit promised by the micro-hybrid system (which Renault says is 8% compared to the same version of the engine without micro-hybridization, which is sold in Chile, for example). The E-Tech version will use a larger battery (1.2 kWh) that will allow the car to run longer with its 1.6 naturally aspirated engine off, which should be reflected in a somewhat lower urban consumption, as is the case with the same mounted system. on the Clio.

In France, prices start at 29,700 euros

Arkana prices are not yet defined for Spain, but they will meet at the end of next week. Although an extrapolation can be made from the French rates. There, orders have already been opened and the tested version costs 29,700 euros in Zen finish. With the same finish, a 140 hp Captur with double-clutch transmission but without any type of hybridization costs 25,550 euros. Therefore, if in Spain this same model costs about 24,800 euros, we could be talking about 29,000 euros. Always with an ECO label, by the way.

In any case, it is difficult to understand why there is no hybrid plug-in in Arkana (as there is in the Captur, which is a structurally identical vehicle) that would allow you not only to reduce consumption to really low values ​​but also to complete about 50 kilometers. in 100% electric mode, in addition to features more in line with the sporty image of this model, especially in the RS Line version. And it will have the label ZERO emissions in Spain, which would be an excellent sales argument even if the prices were, with probability, around 35,000 euros (without discounting possible public aid).

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more