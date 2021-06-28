We tested the most anticipated CUPRA León, the one with the 300 CV: Is it really worth it?

The authentic CUPRA, the original, finally falls into our hands to bring you a test of the CUPRA León 2.0 TSI of 300 CV. Yes, we are talking about the most anticipated engine of the CUPRA León now that in its offer you have different mechanics available. And is that Fans of this Hot Hatch were eager to know if this new CUPRA León would be able to follow in the footsteps of the previous SEAT León CUPRA, a sports compact that has always been one of the references in its category. Will the CUPRA León continue to be that Hot Hatch of reference? Is the 2.0 TSI 300 hp engine the best purchase for the CUPRA León?

With the new generation of the Leon, the CUPRA versions no longer just talk about performance, but now there is also room for other ways of understanding the compact sports car, especially highlighting the arrival of two plug-in hybrids. Therefore, when we first tested the CUPRA León with its 245 hp 1.4 eHybrid engine, we could not deny the reality that we lacked some sparkle in this compact.

With the launch of the 2.0 TSI engine of 300 hp and 400 Nm in the compact, and 310 hp and 400 Nm in the family with all-wheel drive 4Drive, the CUPRA León recovers its original recipe, although promising a global improvement that justifies the generational leap.

In our test today we focus on the compact body, which helps us to refresh our last opportunities by testing the SEAT León CUPRA in the 290 hp version and its latest evolution CUPRA R. And leaving aside the exterior and interior design section, where obviously the CUPRA León has won integers, today we focus on the sensations of this configuration to find out if we are still facing that recipe that many of you were looking forward to.

Yes, if you are looking for a sports compact, forget about the rest of the engines and choose a CUPRA León with a 2.0 TSI 300 or 310 hp engine.

To summarize everything that follows, we will only say that After just a few kilometers at the wheel of this new CUPRA León with a 300 hp engine, you perceive that the recipe is practically the same, and that friends is something very positive. With the change that CUPRA has undergone, I was afraid of a change in registration at CUPRA León, but the truth is that the aftertaste is very similar, and the differences can really be called nuances.

The 2.0 TSI engine together with the 7-speed DSG gearbox continues to offer this behavior suitable for all audiences and uses.. We have torque and power always available, with more than enough thrust in reserve and adapting to any driving style. It is not an explosive engine that gives us heart attack accelerations or a guttural sound, but in return it does offer one of the highest consumptions in its class with averages that can move between 7.5 and 8.5 l / 100 km. The transmission, only by forcing it to the limit, tends to disobey, and although it is true that we miss the manual gearbox, its combination with the VAQ controlled front differential makes the CUPRA León traction outstanding. Obviously, the optional Bridgestone Potenza Race (235/35 R19) semislick tires also bear a good part of the blame, but the truth is that the grip and control offered by this Leon is the best in its class.

CUPRA management is always synonymous with good sensationsAnd although we have lost some information in this last generation due to the all-electric assistance, it still offers excellent performance. It is fast, transmits a lot of confidence and enough information to know when we are forcing the machinery.What’s more, together with the VAQ differential they manage to eliminate any trace of Torque Steer, adding a minimum understeer that can be eliminated if we know how to position the car well at the entrance of the curve. And here it is convenient to talk about Optional Brembo brake system with 370 mm perforated and ventilated front discs, a team that shines for the power it offers and, above all, for the resistance it shines against abuse. It is not a cheap extra (3,144 euros in pack), but If you are into Track Days, it is an extra that is worth weighing.

The adaptive suspension of 15 levels (DCC) is possibly one of the most important improvements that this CUPRA Leon offers, and in this case it is an element that allows to modify the behavior of the car. There is not a substantial difference between the extremes, but it does allow us to enjoy a good level of comfort in the softest position, or a remarkable firmness in the most sporty position. Its customization is the key, and in fact I recommend you play with it through the “individual” mode to adapt its setting depending on the firmness of our favorite road. Well activating CUPRA mode by default forces us to deal with a suspension that is too hard for uneven road surfaces, so it is advisable to maintain a certain suspension travel even if we carry the engine, change and direction in its most sporty mode.

Speaking in silver, If you already own a last-batch SEAT León CUPRA, the change to the CUPRA León will not mean a substantial improvement in the dynamic section, yes in equipment, assistance, technology, etc. But if you are one of those who at the time did not want, or could, buy a SEAT León CUPRA, and now you can consider this possibility, without a doubt The CUPRA León with a 2.0 TSI 300 hp engine has managed to evolve its recipe while still remaining one of the clear references among Hot Hatch.