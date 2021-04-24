we tested the Leon with the lowest cost of use

Seat continues with its commitment to compressed natural gas (CNG) as an ecological alternative with a low cost of use and purchase. The León TGI thus completes a mechanical offer in which there are already versions of gasoline, diesel, mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid.

April 23, 2021 (13:00 CET)

Seat León TGI, excellent profitability in the CNG version.

When the partial or total electrification is marking the current evolution of the automobile, the bet of the Volkswagen Group in general and Seat in particular for continuing to exclusively offer another type of alternative to the traditional gasoline and diesel versions with their TGI heat engines. Compressed natural gas (CNG) has been another standard in the brand that has been offering for years in the popular ranges of Ibiza, Arona and Leon. We can’t forget that these TGI versions are distinguished with the DGT ECO label In our country.

If legislators do not complicate its existence, Seat will continue to develop this technology and is even supporting the development and availability of high quality biomethane of renewable origin obtained from organic waste as a substitute for CNG of fossil origin.

The Seat León TGI certifies an average consumption of 3.7 kg / 100 km of CNG. The kilo is currently at 0.89 euro cents.

Seat León TGI: the lowest cost per kilometer

The new generation lion It once again has its pertinent TGI version in which there are mechanically no news regarding the outgoing model. It still has an engine 1.5 “TSI” Miller cycle 130 hp adapted simply to work interchangeably with gasoline or CNG. However, the whole point of the TGI is to run on gas. With a approved average consumption of 3.7 kg / 100 km and at the current average price of CNG (at 0.89 euro cents per kg), the cost of fuel per 100 km (3.29 euros) is less than half that in the Leon 1.5 TSI 130 hp (5.4 l / 100 km and 1.32 euros for gasoline, total € 7.1) and also more advantageous than that of the Leon 2.0 TDI 116 hp (4.3 l / 100 km and 1.18 euros for diesel, total € 5.1).

In practice, the actual differences should also be very significant. In a 50 kilometer route by two-way road and crossing some urban centers, we obtained an extraordinary average consumption of 3.4 kg / 100 km. Our driving was normal, adjusted to the legal speeds of the route (between 60 and 100 km / h, and less in towns), which gives us an idea of ​​the possibilities of the Leon TGI. The mechanical response is as good as in the same 130 hp León TSI, somewhat slower (it weighs 64 kilos more), but it is just as pleasant and solvent in normal driving. The only difference is that TGIs do not have the different driving modes that modify the laws of action of the accelerator, direction or damping of the other versions.

This is the guts of the Seat León TGI. It incorporates three CNG tanks with a total capacity of 17.3 kg.

Seat León TGI: more gas stations throughout Spain

The Leon TGI has three individual CNG tanks with a total capacity of 17.3 kg. Due to its location, it reduces the capacity of the trunk. That of the Leon TGI 5-door barely cubes 300 liters (80 less) and that of the Sportstourer, 480 (140 less). The approved autonomy is 440 km. The CNG distribution network continues to be highly concentrated in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​mainly, but continues to grow throughout the national territory. Today there are 103 gas stations, compared to 40 when Seat started selling its TGI range. Those responsible for the brand say that today it is possible to cover the entire Mediterranean corridor ensuring the refueling of CNG. And that soon it will be possible to travel throughout the Cantabrian corridor without supply problems. In any case, the León TGI maintains a Reserve fuel tank with a capacity of 9 liters which should ensure an extra autonomy comfortably above 100 kilometers.

The CNG distribution network is expanding throughout the national territory.

Seat León TGI: check numbers

TGI technology also plays the card of the acquisition price. A León TGI only costs € 620 more (from € 26,650 without discounts or other bonuses), than the conventional TSI 130 CV version, or 600 than the 2.0 TDI 110 hp. But also, is € 750 cheaper than the eTSI 110 CV, 48V microhybrid version with which it shares ECO label. In the economic balance, it must be taken into account that the TGI has specified the revisions every 15,000 km (every 30,000 the TSI) and that when it has to pass the ITV inspections, TGIs must present a certificate of tightness of gas tanks which currently has a closed cost through the Seat network of 200 euros.

The Leon TGI It is one of the range and as such is available with a 5-door body and Sportstourer station wagon (€ 1,070 more), manual gearbox or 7-speed DSG automatic and with the finishes Style, XCellence and FR.