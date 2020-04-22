Huawei, the third largest seller of smartphones in the world, knows how to make very good smartphones. Its Honor subsidiary is responsible for offering them in more affordable versions. Sold only 249 euros, the Honor 6X incorporates the codes of high-end models. Rather than plastic, it is metal that covers the back cover, with a dual camera and a fingerprint sensor.

Solid for players

Even at this price, the Chinese manufacturer delivers us a product with impeccable equipment. In addition to its beautiful finishes, it offers an excellent display thanks to its 5.5 inch Full HD screen, bright and very well contrasted. Only a small adjustment is necessary to obtain slightly less cold colors. The operating software is based on Android Marshmallow – penultimate latest version – and is partly inspired by the design of iOS, the mobile system signed Apple.

Among other borrowings from more expensive smartphones, the fingerprint sensor is responsive and of exemplary reliability. But it’s the combination of a solid processor and 3 GB of RAM that allows the Honor 6X to run any 3D game. Performance does not yet compare with that of a Samsung Galaxy S7 (700 €) or a OnePlus 3T (440 €) but allows you to play while avoiding slowdowns. The aircraft also gave us an excellent surprise by achieving very good levels of autonomy. It won’t let you go, even after the hardest days.

A little more in photo

This year, manufacturers like Apple, LG and Huawei have bet on dual photo sensors. Honor continues this momentum, but with less ambition. Here, the second module is only there to better assess the depth of field and offer a bokeh effect, an artistic blur very appreciated by photographers. A function that can also be found on the iPhone 7 Plus.

The result is far from that of professional devices and behind the Apple product. But it remains very acceptable and sufficient to make a good impact on social networks. Overall, photo quality is acceptable, but degrades quickly when the environment becomes darker.

Well finished, powerful and very autonomous, the Honor 6X is one of the new sure values ​​of the entry level. At less than 250 euros, its only limit comes down to a loss of photo quality in low light. In other words, this smartphone is not far from perfection.

