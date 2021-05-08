We tested the Dacia Sandero: Who said ‘low cost’?

For sale Dacia Spring, the cheapest electric on the market has a small print Interview “If Dacia disappeared, we would miss it”

Dacia, the Romanian brand of the Renault Group, was initially launched for emerging markets with the 2005 Logan. Their bet was clear: cheap cars for their size, built in countries with a very low cost of labor and built with elements that are already many years behind them, more than amortized, and with a presentation, finishes and equipment that can be quite improved. For example, without power steering, with the climate control as a dream and in which elements such as stability control were a chimera. Come on, the essence of low cost brought to the world of four wheels.

The formula soon caught on among those who wanted a car that would take them from A to B, without more. And that, therefore, they wanted to spend the minimum. As the range developed and new models appeared, such as the Sandero or the Duster, defects were polished and ingredients were added that enriched the formula. And each time the brand was adding customers until, in recent years, making the Sandero utility model the best-selling model in Spain among private customers. A milestone that it endorsed in 2020 by becoming the absolute market leader. So far in 2021, it occupies the seventh position, although less than 800 units of the Peugeot 2008, first on that list.

The same platform as the current Renault Clio

The current generation of this model arrived at dealerships at the end of last year and is the first Dacia that clearly breaks ties with its past. CAs an example, a button: if the previous version was based on a 1997 Renault platform, the new one is built on top of the current Renault Clio and Nissan Micra.. And although its possibilities are not exploited to the same extent – in driving or electrification assistants – it is a giant step forward. As much as the body design gives, more striking and with more volumes and more expensive industrialization nerves.

That said, we need: the model in the photos is the Stepway variant with the top finish, the Comfort. That implies a higher body than the normal five-door version, 16-inch wheels and plastic protections that give it a more picturesque air. Apart from offering a higher driving position. The front is very attractive and neat, it has LED lights for all functions, except the long ones, and in the face of possible bumps or scratches, there is a lower sump cover since the free height to the ground of more than 17 centimeters, facilitates the journeys on dirt roads. Not off road driving, since we do not have any kind of help in this regard.

Contained measures, interior that does not envy rivals

The use of the CMF-B platform does not imply major changes in the proportions. It only grows a couple of centimeters in length (it measures 4.09 meters) and in battle, although it does grow a few more in width. This makes the car have more presence and sits better on the road, although it continues to save costs in aspects such as the rear brakes, which are drum.

The ambition that Dacia has put on the outside is transferred to the interior, which was the most outdated part. There are still hard plastics, but they seem less so and have different finishes that are combined with other materials that make it much more attractive. The seats are resistant and comfortable, although they do not hold much, and we have a multifunction steering wheel and oral command system in the top-of-the-range version, which adds a floating multifunction screen that is very reasonable in size (eight inches), graphics and functionalities. In fact, it even has wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity. Only the floor mats, the upholstery of the rear part of the passenger compartment or the lining of the trunk and tailgate detract.

Good livability with a 328-liter boot

The habitability is good for its size. Four adults travel more than comfortable, also because of the height, and the rear central seat is less uncomfortable than in other utility vehicles. To put a benchmark, a Renault Clio -which is more car, with better ride and more sophisticated- loses the battle in amplitude. And in the trunk, it is also surpassed by the 328 liters of the Dacia, which is thus positioned in the middle of the segment. In this regard, the biggest problem is the loading mouth, which is high and with a notable step, unless we ask for the double bottom and, then, the floor is also almost flush with the folded backs of the rear seats.

Mechanically, the supply is very scarce: only gasoline engines of 65, 90 or 100 hp. There is no type of electrical hybridization, although the brand can argue that the most powerful model Yes, it is a hybrid since it can also work with LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) and, due to its efficiency with this second fuel, it will make you forget diesel. With an added advantage: until you decide otherwise, if you decide, it has the ECO label from the DGT.

Autonomy of more than 1,200 kilometers

It is a turbocharged three-cylinder block, improvement in soundproofing and a fair bit of response at very low revs, but very competent in the rest thanks to the six-speed gearbox. Interestingly, it gains in verve (in terms of power or torque) when using LPG. It is true that it consumes more – about 8.6 liters on average, for 6.6 liters of gasoline – but given the cheapness of the first fuel, every 100 km we get about six euros, for more than nine with gasoline. In addition, if we add the capacity of the latter’s tank (50 liters), the total autonomy exceeds 1,200 km. The LPG one occupies the space of the spare wheel, under the floor of the trunk and the driver can select the change (imperceptible) in a way

On the go, it’s a car more comfortable than dynamic, since the soft suspension and the height of the body favors the inertias when cornering if you go very fast. But it is always very safe and admits, with certain guarantees, exits off the asphalt. The steering seems too assisted and not very informative. In terms of performance, they are expected for its power level, with recoveries that lengthen in the highest gears.

The most recommended, the most expensive version …

Best of all, the price has not grown in proportion to the overall improvement. There is a basic Sandero for less than 9,500 euros (without financing), but for about 15,000 we take the top of the range, with an ECO label, 100 CV and all the possible equipment, driving assistants included (although not many, certainly). It is the version that we recommend because, in addition, Dacia has been ready and it is the only variant that allows access to all the possible equipment, although with very cheap options. For just 1,000 euros, we put them all. What can be criticized is that this policy greatly impoverishes the equipment of the cheaper versions.

STEPWAY ECO-G COMFORT VERSION. PRICE: 14,020 EUROS

Drop down

DIMENSIONS. Length / width / height / battle: 4.10 / 1.85 / 1.53 / 2.60 meters. Trunk: 3,281 / 1,108 l. MECHANICS. Gasoline and LPG, three cylinders. 999 cc. Six-speed manual transmission. Front-wheel drive. SAFETY. Six airbags, ESP. BENEFITS. From 0 to 100 km / h: 11.9 sec. Max speed: 177 km / h. From 80 to 120 km / h in 4th / 5th / 6th: 10.2 / 13.2 / 18.3 sec. Consumption: 8.6 (6.6) l / 100 km LPG (gasoline). CO2: 115 gr / km. HASHTAG: ECHO.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

