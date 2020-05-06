A new opponent has come to face Google Stadia or Nvidia GeForce Now in the field of streaming games: Microsoft Project xCloud. The new platform is already in testing in Spain. And we have been able to test it: the experience it shows is very positive, both for the quality of the transmission and for the variety of titles included in this first test.

We had months of rumors, also of confirmations and, even, we were able to sign up to request access. Recently Microsoft decided to give access to xCloud in Spain, the new streaming platform advances one step towards its commercialization. offering a closed trial and by invitation only. And just today we got access; so we did not waste time installing the app on our Android to test it. And the experience could not have been more positive, always with some (and logical) nuances.

Console games even on Android not very powerful

The best asset of the game streaming platforms is that allow its use even in devices that would not have enough graphic capacity enough to start titles with a high processing load. Microsoft Project xCloud does not depart from this principle since it works on a huge number of Android devices regardless of their range. Of course, the best thing is to have a screen large enough and with a resolution of at least 720p: the visual experience is very positive.

As we said, the Microsoft Project xCloud tests have already started, but at the moment it is not an open beta since it requires an invitation. The request process for the initial phase is now complete, but Microsoft will be issuing invitations during the following months: You have to request access from this link.

To play xCloud you need an Android mobile, an Xbox One Bluetooth controller, a 5 GHz WiFi connection with sufficient speed and minimum latency and the Xbox Game Streaming application. Of course, it has certain nuances: we have been testing the games with the PS4 controller connected, also with the Nvidia Shield controller, and both the app and these games work correctly. The Xbox One controller is not essential, but it does present problems when playing with another Bluetooth-synchronized controller: not all buttons are well mapped, such as those of exiting the xCloud menu. We have tried several games and have not had too many problems.

Despite the fact that Microsoft specifies that only the Xbox One controller is valid, we have verified that other controls work, such as the PS4 or Nvidia Shield

Once the Android application is installed on the mobile, and the controller is connected, simply start Xbox Game Streaming and register the Xbox account, the one that was used to request access to the beta (invitation is required, we remember). The current Microsoft Project xCloud catalog is overwhelming, all with full games built into the test. There are already classic titles, like Borderlands; sports, such as Forza Motosport 7; And, it could not be missing, also exclusive to Microsoft, such as Halo 5. All with immediate start when clicking on ‘Play’ and without any configuration: the game runs after the order and always on Microsoft servers, not on the mobile.

Streaming without excessive cuts

We are used to playing on Nvidia GeForce Now and Google Stadia, so we can compare the execution using the same computers with Microsoft Project xCloud. The gaming experience is similar: High graphic quality, smooth animations and without excessive loss of frames (Yes we have seen some point slowing down), imperceptible latency, stable resolution and no loss of detail (always in 720p), the audio is also placed at a very high average (in some games there may be some point distortion).

We have been surprised for good the current behavior of Microsoft Project xCloud, it is almost like playing with a desktop console without the mobile getting hot at any time. For our test we have used a Xiaomi Mi Note 10, a Samsung Galaxy A71 and also a 2017 Nvidia Shield TV, in the three devices we have obtained similar sensations. The streaming is not yet completely stable (the app has warned us of packet loss despite having a symmetrical 600 Mbps fiber network), although this aspect can be forgiven by Microsoft since xCloud is still in testing and, no let’s forget it connections are undermined by high data usage during confinement.

This first test has impressed us. First, due to the general quality of streaming, also because the application has been shown to work less restrictively than Microsoft claims (It works with different controls than the Xbox One and is adapted to Android TV despite the fact that it is not officially compatible). The minimum latency makes us forget that we are playing in streaming, this is very similar to what it feels to use the competition (Stadia and GeForce Now). And there is one aspect that adds remarkable value to xCloud: its games catalog. Is awesome.

Huge catalog, the best asset of xCloud

Microsoft has taken advantage of the xCloud beta to offer a catalog of games that mixes the Xbox Game Pass with other titles available on its consoles. This achieves an accessible set at the click of a button that simply It has no comparison with what is currently available in streaming. Not only because of the number of compatible games (Nvidia GeForce Now has more, even though it loses developers), but also because all xCloud games are included in the package. That is, you can play almost 100 games in this first test without having to pay anything: all are included. Quality, recognizable and with the majority within the AAA category.

Playing a Forza Motosport 7 on an Android with limited power is an achievement, also enjoy titles like Halo 5 or Soul Calibur VI: with great quality, at somewhat fair resolution at the moment (it is at 720p) and without noticeable delay between pressing the button and moving the screen. In addition, all game achievements are saved to the Xbox account and multiplayer is also enabled without the need to purchase the Live: xCloud offers a truly complete all-in-one.

The games catalog is wide, with a great variety of styles and it is all included in xCloud: you do not have to buy them separately

Accessing the application implies immersing yourself in a wide library of play styles and with proposals for the majority of audiences. Shooters, driving games, simulators, strategy, puzzles, fighting games and much more, Microsoft has achieved a balance of enormous quality and variety. And it can be fully tested in this testing phase: having an invitation is a little treasure.

Verdict: a tough opponent in the streaming war

Running Tekken 7 on an Android mobile

We have tested Microsoft Project xCloud and this first feeling has been very positive: having a real console on the phone is an advantage that only streaming can offer. There are still some drawbacks to polish, such as higher resolution or spot jumps in playback, but it is understandable since the platform is still in testing and has just expanded to more territories than the initial ones, the United States and South Korea.

Running Shadow of the Tomb Raider on Android TV

The catalog that xCloud provides access to is impressive and far from the competition, especially due to the fact that all games are included and do not have to be purchased separately. Almost any Android can run the application and, on top of that, using controls other than the Xbox One is also possible: all these tricks add enormous value to the platform.

xCloud also works with mobile data, although you have to be careful: 10 minutes of play equals about 500 MB

If you have the opportunity to try Microsoft Project xCloud, our recommendation is that you do it: the service works really well. You may have to wait until you get access, but you can request your invitation to obtain it as Microsoft expands the space. It is well worth it.