Google Play Pass is a subscription service that allows Download a huge list of games and apps at a reduced monthly cost: $ 4.99. At the moment it is only available in the United States; although there are rumors that the service could be expanded to other territories shortly. We have tested it to see if it is worth it or not.

The increase in subscriptions to multimedia content has meant that we have huge libraries at our fingertips for a fixed monthly cost. This has the counterpart that such content does not belong to us, but it opens the door to enjoy a huge number of options that we could not otherwise access. And that is also extensible to Android applications since Google has Play Pass, a subscription service that offers a remarkable variety for $ 4.99. We have checked it.

Google Play Pass is limited to the United States

The first drawback that we must review is more than clear: Google Play subscription service remains limited to the United States. This implies that it is out of the reach of most Android users. At least in a simple way, that there are always ways to overcome the pitfall.

Google Play Pass works like Spotify or Netflix, although applied to Android applications. Activation is done through the store as long as the user has an account in the United States (You can overcome this limitation with a quality VPN and changing the territory of the account). The process only needs a few steps:

The Google Play Pass section is found in the store menu, which appears hidden on the left of the screen.

The account must be located in the United States, you need a valid billing address and a payment method that accepts US payments.

Once the requirements are complete, just follow the configuration and the Play Pass will be active and associated with the account.

The first month is free. From the second Google charges $ 4.99 per month (about 4.60 euros).

All Play Pass applications are included in the subscription, have no ads, are complete and have no in-app purchases

Google Play Pass is differentiated from the rest of the store thanks to a dedicated icon in the lower menu of the app. Through its section we can access all the applications and games that are within the program: just go to the tab of the relevant apps or games and click ‘Install’. None of the applications will charge for the download, they all lack ads and purchases are includedThese are the three main advantages of Google Play Pass. The fourth is variety. It can also be a drawback.

A wide catalog, but with a very variable quality

Google released Play Pass as a response to Apple Arcade, the game subscription service for iOS and MacOS devices. Play Pass offers games, but also applications: there Google takes advantage of its opponent. The problem is that the quality of the Android platform is not as high as it is in Apple Arcade, at least in a generic way. Yes, there are titles worth playing Play Pass for, also applications.

It is impossible to know how many apps and games the subscription service has since Google does not specify it anywhere. The only way to know what is included is go to the dedicated section of the Play Store and navigate among the recommendations. A ‘Free with your Play Pass subscription’ also appears in the download tab of those applications that are available with the monthly subscription.

Although the quality is very variable since you can find authentic jewels and also somewhat more dubious software, what is indisputable is that Google Play Pass offers a really wide variety. exist apps and games of multiple categories, of different styles, complex and also simple. In addition, Google is adding more members to the collection, so that Play Pass does not remain stagnant.

What can be found in the service? Some of the best known applications are:

Apps. Photo Studio PRO, TouchRetouch, Tasker, AccuWeather, Cross DJ Pro, KWGT Kustom Widget Maker, Rain Alarm, Camera ZOOM FX Premium, Web Video Cast, Moon + Reader Pro.

Games. Stardew Valley, LIMBO, Lumino City, Old Man’s Journey, The Tiny Bang Story Premium, RISK: Global Domination, Reigns, Reigns: Her Majesty, Bridge Constructor Portal, Monument Valley 1 and 2, FRAMED 1 and 2, Star Wars: KOTOR, Mini Metro, Game Dev Tycoon, Terraria, Evoland, Teslagrad, Portal Knights, This War of Mine.

This is a small selection of everything that Google Play Pass has included. Concerning apps, the service is lame than that related to games, both in general quality and in the number of members in the catalog. In terms of volume, there are more than 400 applications available in Play Pass, as determined by Android Police. Of course, the service accuses some inconsistency, such as hosting various almost identical applications (the multiple 2048 and photo editors are a good example).

Download what you want: no purchases or ads

Since it is a ‘premium’ service, the Google Play subscription platform avoid any type of payment to users except for the monthly logic, with what this implies: the accessible apps and games are complete and they do not have in-app purchases. This is important since a good part of the Google Play Pass software can be downloaded for free outside of subscription, but it is more advantageous to subscribe due to the absence of advertising and shopping.

Google Play Pass does not have exclusive applications. And many of those it offers can be found for free in the normal Play Store

We have already seen that the catalog is very variable and that the quantity seems to be more important than the quality, but the simplicity of use, how well integrated it is in the Android store and the variety manage to dilute the few disadvantages that Play Pass has. Another is the price: $ 4.99 is not an excessive cost for those who use their smartphone intensivelyBut if you are only looking for a handful of specific apps and games, it probably won’t count. After all, anyone can make a good library of Android apps for almost no money at the expense of ads.

With the subscription all the apps and games included in the Play Pass can be installed directly to enjoy them while you are subscribed to the platform. All the software has the usual options in Android, such as achievements in Play Games and Drive backups. Not all software works offline, a good part does.

Good service that needs expansion

Free apps get ads and purchases removed by integrating into Play Pass

We had not yet tested Google Play Pass, yes services like Apple Arcade, the competition of Android on apple devices. The user experience is similar, the simplicity to access the catalog goes hand in hand, Google offers much more variety, the Play pass includes applications and, nevertheless, Apple Arcade has a higher average quality in the software it distributes, games. With another great difference that greatly favors Arcade users: this subscription platform is found in a large number of territories, including Spain. Play Pass, by contrast, only in the United States.

Google Play Pass has seemed very positive to us and with a price quite in line with the catalog it offers. Have it well integrated into the Google Play app makes it easy to discover new software to install, but it is strange that the complete available catalog cannot be consulted anywhere (the different categories can be visited). The quality in games is much higher than in apps, these are also much more varied; hence the subscription is more suitable for those who play games than those who want to take advantage of the capabilities of their Android.

Google intends to compete with Apple Arcade, but it is still far from achieving it; mainly because Play Pass lacks exclusive applications with which to attract the subscription

Hopefully Google will finally expand Play Pass outside of the United States. Meanwhile, there is always the option of acquiring those applications that are desired so that they can be kept in the library forever. Maybe even more profitable.