We talk a lot about online commerce, but we forget that today it represents only 9% of the total turnover of the retail trade (FEVAD figures). And of this 9%, clothing, footwear and textiles are certainly the second most important sector, but far behind the journey.

One of the reasons the clothing resists so well is that consumers continue to want to try before they buy. And this despite the simplification of return procedures (free, drop-off points, etc.). Based on this observation, the young startup Fitle has developed a service that allows you to try on clothes at home, via a virtual booth.

How it works ?

To get started, get the Fitle app from the App Store or Play Store. After creating an account (free), Filte offers us to create a virtual avatar. To do this, the app is based on three photos to be taken directly with the smartphone: foot, profile, and a self-portrait. Then just call the avatar on partner merchant sites to see the rendering of this or that part, and know what size will suit best.

Should physical traders worry about it?

We tested the solution. We install the app, we create an account … so far so good. When taking the famous three photos, the situation gets worse: it is almost impossible to take them yourself, so be sure to get help to save time.

Then, the application advises to wear clothes very close to the body to accurately detect our measurements. Ideally, in the simplest device or almost, but out of respect for our colleagues, we have contented ourselves with our outfit of the day. After a few minutes of waiting, the application finally displays the avatar, and there, indeed, we quickly realize that the instruction to wear clothes close to the body was not to be taken lightly. Our virtual avatar turns out to be, say, a very “generous” version of its real-life equivalent.

Regardless, we go to a site selling cashmere sweaters, partner of the startup. Once on the article sheet, just log into our Fitle account, then choose a size, a color, and launch a preview.

Only, whether we choose S or XL, we did not perceive any difference, until activating the comfort gauge. The red zones show the places that are too tight, and the green zones, the larger ones. A great idea.

To conclude, we did not follow Fitle’s instructions to the letter, so the rendering was not realistic. But beyond this point, the application still deserves some adjustments … For example, it is impossible to manually correct the measurements detected by the app. We would also have liked to be able to create an avatar on the sole basis of the measurements taken on us, the old fashioned way with a measuring tape. Finally, few merchant sites are today partners of the solution.