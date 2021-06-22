We tested Carista, the App that allows you to modify your car

For a few years now, cars have come with a myriad of electronics and systems. What if I told you that through your mobile and a simple device can we make adjustments to them? I tell you how it works Carista and some of the hidden functions that we can activate.

Yes, you read correctly, hidden functions that are not programmed as standard but that can be easily activated from our smartphone. In addition, they can also be read fault codes or reset the maintenance notice, among other things. All this, only with the application and an OBD2 device.

Carista: activate MODs and customize your car

We download the Carista App, which is offered for both iOs (iPhone) and Android. Once downloaded and with bluetooth activated, we connect the device to the OBD socket of our car. We open the App, activate the contact of our vehicle and in a few seconds it will recognize our car.



We will not be able to touch engine parameters to, for example, increase the performance of the mechanics, but we can customize many details.

Several menus will appear on the mobile screen, generally they will be diagnosis, customize and service. We have tested the Carista application on a third generation Seat León.

Once inside the customization menu Several submenus appear, which refer to the chassis and engine, sounds and alarms, assistants, heating and air conditioning, instrument panel, lighting, door lock, beep and blink when opening and closing doors, mirrors, windows and roof, etc. As you can see, nothing is missing.

Besides being well structured, everything is in Spanish.

For example, we can select that the Stop & Start system is always deactivated, set the accelerator reactivity (softer or more direct) or modify the time of the exterior lights in opening and closing, from always off to more than one minute.

In our case we have also activated a slight beep when opening and closing the car, as well as a MOD that indicates the liters of fuel that we should refuel to fill it completely. Nor have we been able to resist activating the typical needle sweep when switching on the ignition, which always attracts a lot of attention.

Another detail that we have used to configure is the outdoor lighting. In many models the daytime running light is always on even if the position of the lights is completely off. The Carista App allows us to turn them off in that position of the interior lights roulette.

On the Carista website and in the application itself you can check the car models that are compatible.

We can also improve comfort and safety

Likewise, we take the opportunity to vary the flashes of the indicator when making a light touch on the handle. In this car, as standard, it flashes three times, which is normal. We have changed it to four so that the indicator is activated for a longer time and thus complete the usual lane change maneuvers with just one touch on the lever.

There are many functions that we can customize, configure, activate or deactivate. To name just a few more, you can modify the door lock when you start driving, allow the right mirror to lower when inserting reverse gear, dial a warning when exceeding a certain speed, disable the door opening alert with the ignition on or the heated rear window activation time.

On the other hand, the platform has recently added a section on «Live Data»For Volkswagen Group models. In this case, we can see some important parameters in real time, such as the temperature and oil of the automatic transmission, the battery charge level and even the number of times the airbags have been activated.

How much does Carista cost?

The Carista OBD2 adapter (the device we connect to the car’s OBD socket) is priced at 29.99 euros. At that price we get a month of free trial of the application. Later, to access all the functions we have several subscriptions:

Period Price Period Price 1 month 9.99 € 3 months 19.99 € 12 months 49.99 € Lifetime 99.99 €

Without a doubt, it seems to us an interesting product if we like to “mess up”, modify and personalize some details of our car. In addition, we can also share and use it with friends and family.