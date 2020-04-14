         We tested ‘Apalabrados 2’, the second version of the famous crossword game for iOS and Android

Over the years, the Argentine studio Etermax has left us popular mobile games such as ‘Mezcladitos’, ‘Asked’ and, more recently, ‘Guessed’. But if there is a famous title of this factory that has achieved over 10 million downloads worldwide, that is, without a doubt, ‘Apalabrados’.

The classic word matching game returns now in a second version optimized and updated which is now available for free for iOS and Android. Its name, how could it be otherwise, is ‘Apalabrados 2’ and includes new features to repeat that great success that reaped the original title back in 2011.

New Powers and Single Mode

The first thing that jumps out at the sight of this second version compared to the original is that it includes a new graphic proposal more colorful, dynamic and modern. In addition, it has dictionaries optimized in 10 languages ​​and, of course, it maintains its social component, both with the option of connecting through Facebook and with a chat that allows the player to speak to his opponent during the game.

Another important novelty is that ‘Apalabrados 2’ offers the possibility of save the profiles of the other players to play with them again. It also includes a new individual mode to entertain ourselves while waiting for the opponents turn: in it, we must discover the word that describes a random photo.

Otherwise, the game mechanics are the same as in the original version: we can challenge friends and family or random opponents, and our mission will be to use the seven letters from our locker to form words. We will obtain extra points if we use the seven tokens of the lectern and we will be able to multiply the value of the tokens by placing them in special boxes.

Of course, in ‘Apalabrados 2’ there are four new special powers They replace those of the original version: one of them allows us to see the best word that could be played at the end of the turn, another reveals all the boxes in which tokens can be played, the third helps us find the location of the best move and the fourth automatically forms a word.

These powers can be “bought” with the virtual currencies that we will obtain in the different games or that we can acquire with real money. Because, effectively, we are facing a free downloadable game offering in-app purchases, both to get those coins and to eliminate advertising (quite abundant and, sometimes, desperate).

