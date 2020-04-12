Instagram and Android, a delicate romance. For years we have heard complaints that, especially at the story level, Instagram offers a worse quality on Android compared to iOS. There has been talk of compression, of the lack of optimization of the Instagram camera, that the algorithms of Instagram on iOS are more advanced, but what is true in all this?

We wanted to test not only the treatment in the stories that make both Android and iOS, but also the feed’s own publications, the main space where all the photos you upload are hosted. The results are interesting since, although the conclusion is what you may be waiting for, there are several points to clarify.

The method to use

To test the differences between Instagram on iOS and Android We wanted to take into account the most common scenarios in our day to day. At the device level, we have used an iPhone 11 Pro and a Google Pixel 3a XL.

Photographs uploaded to the main feed

Videos uploaded to the main feed

Stories (photographs)

Stories (videos)

In order to check the differences between one operating system and another, we have used both photographs and video from our own gallery. By uploading this content from the galleries we can see how Instagram processing affects one system and another, in search of differences. We have not used the native camera of Instagram since the results obtained here will depend largely on the phone’s own camera, so there would be no fair comparison.

Photos in the main feed

First stage, photos uploaded to the main feed. For this test we have downloaded photos from the cloud and stored them locally on the phones. With this we intend to check the differences when uploading a photo from iOS and Android.

Photograph uploaded from iOS on the left.

Photograph uploaded from Android on the right.

Original photograph: 5.6 MB, resolution 4725×3131

Photograph in iOS feed: 59.46 KB, 1080×715 resolution

Photography in Android feed: 58.28 KB, resolution 1080×715

The histogram in iOS shows a greater presence of red and a greater presence of highlights.

As we can see, at the compression level we have practically identical data. Both photographs have gone from weighing more than five megabytes to less than 60 KB. While compression is aggressive in both cases, in the case of Android much of the color has been lost along the way, a tonic that we will see throughout these tests. At the level of detail there are no great differences, although without a doubt the color is the greatest victim.

Photograph uploaded from iOS on the left.

Photograph uploaded from Android on the right.

Original photograph: 6 MB, resolution 3371×2834

Photograph in iOS feed: 142 KB, resolution 1080×907

Photography in Android feed: 130 KB, 1080×908 resolution

In the iOS histogram we see, among others, a greater presence of red (which makes up the orange tone that is lost in Android) in the highlights.

More of the same around here. Again the photograph uploaded from Android loses enough color. In this case we do notice a minimal extra loss of detail also in the Google operating system, especially if we look at the hole in the device’s screen. Both images are very compressed, from 6 megabytes to just over 100 KB, but again iOS is the winner.

Photograph uploaded from iOS on the left.

Photograph uploaded from Android on the right.

Original photograph: 7.7 MB, resolution 4532 × 3264

Photograph in iOS feed: 54.62 KB, 1080×777 resolution

Photography in Android feed: 50.79, resolution 1080×777

Again important differences at the color level.

The tonic in photographs is clear: in Android we lose especially at the color level. Despite this, compression is similar, although it always ends up compressing more on Android, even if they are a few extra KB.

Videos in the main feed

Original video: 50.3 MB, 4096 × 2160 resolution, 15.02 Mbit / s bitrate

Video in iOS feed: 1.2 MB, 640×336 resolution, 359.99 Kbit / s bitrate

Video in Android feed: 1 MB, 640×336 resolution, 314.56 Kbit / s

At the video level the differences are even bigger.

Here we no longer only find differences in the size (weight) of the video, but the bitrate also drops significantly on Android. A lower bitrate in this case implies lower quality in the video.

Original video: 67.2 MB, resolution 4096 × 2048, bitrate 13 Mbits / s

Video in iOS feed: 3.74 MB, 640×334 resolution, 725.52 kbits / s bitrate

Video in Android feed: 2.9 MB, 640×334 resolution, 563.77 kbits / s bitrate

In this scenario where, surprisingly, the files weigh several megabytes even once uploaded to the feed, the difference is enormous. The difference both in terms of weight and bitrate is significant, with Android as a clear loser again.

Photographs uploaded to the stories

Photograph uploaded with iOS on the left. Photograph uploaded with Android on the right.

We estimate that it is not necessary to resort to the histogram again to illustrate what happens again: lack of color on Android. In this case the compression is even more aggressive and at first glance we can see a little more detail in the stories uploaded from iOS.

Original photograph: 6.2 MB, resolution 4260 × 2928

Photography on iOS: 33 KB, resolution 750 × 1333

Android photography: 37 KB, resolution 750 × 1489

The tonic is repeated photo after photo. Muted colors on Android. In this particular photograph, it is also easy to see with the naked eye that the image is somewhat sharper in the case of iOS, although the two have been compressed so aggressively.

Original photo: 6.6 MB, 4267 × 2892 resolution

Photography on iOS: 43 KB, resolution 750 × 1333

Android Photography: 44 KB, 750 × 1489 resolution

Videos uploaded to the stories

Look at the image on the right, uploaded from Android. The top line of the video is not even straight.

In the feed we saw that the video was the greatest victim when it was uploaded from Android and complaints about the same thing happening in the stories are quite frequent. Effectively, the difference in bitrate is again very high, making the quality of the videos when we upload them to a storie from Android is much lower than what iOS offers. In fact, in this case, there are even irregularities in the lines of the video on Android.

For some reason, when we want to upload a horizontal video on the Instagram storie to an Android mobile, it tries to fill the entire screen, making the quality even worse. If we want it to fit its size we have to do it by hand

Apart from this, there is another problem on Android. When we want to upload a horizontal video try to fill the screen completely to adjust to the storie format, without stopping to think that if the video is horizontal, we may want to upload it horizontally, something that does not happen in iOS. If we want it to be horizontal, we have to pinch the image until it fits.

Original video: 7.2 MB, resolution 4096 × 2048, bitrate 13 Mbits / s

IOS video trimmed to 15 seconds (storie): 1.8 MB, 720 x 1280 resolution, 963.97 kbit / s bitrate

Android video cut to 15 seconds (storie): 1.4 MB, 720 x 1430 resolution, 726.18 Kbit / s bitrate

In this case, with less weight, less differences are noticed. However, again the video uploaded from Android has a lower bitrate, so it is reproduced with lower quality.

Original video: 50.3 MB, 4096 × 2160 resolution, 15.02 Mbit / s bitrate

Video on iOS trimmed to 15 seconds (storie): 778 KB, resolution 720×1360, bitrate 413.47 Kbit / s

Android video trimmed to 15 seconds (storie): 740 KB, 720×1380 resolution, 393.87 Kbit / s

Instagram looks worse on Android

Checked. Upload photos or videos to both the feed and the stories they will look worse if you do it from an Android phone. The compression is usually higher in Android, reaching more extreme points if we talk about video, where bitrate is the big victim. The treatment of color in one operating system and another also makes the difference, with Instagram for iOS being the application that shows colors more faithful to those of the original photography.

There is no solution in sight for this problem, although we upload the original files from the gallery, the image treatment will always be worse on Android

There are no solutions in sight around here. We recently explained that Google’s Camera X initiative will not fix this situation, since the company is working at the level of functions in third-party apps, but not in the processing that this application does when uploading photos. Instagram has been a privileged application in iOS both in terms of quality and functions since its inception (remember that, initially, it was born as an app for iOS), and the passage of time shows us that the differences are still present.

Video | Mitch Martinez