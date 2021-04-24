We tell you which is the most watched series on Netflix until today | Pixabay

This time we will tell you what the Serie Netflix most viewed so far this year and if you have not seen it yet, this is the right time to do it and for you to be aware of the most top in the catalog of the famous platform.

As you can see, despite the health contingency, many large television projects are already resuming their recordings, which in turn means that this year several large series will begin to arrive on the famous Netflix platform, such as for example the second season of The Witcher.

On the other hand, there are also some other productions that turn out to be lower profile that are definitely worth seeing, and one of them was one of the most viewed so far this year.

Such is the case of the Lupine series, which follows the adventures of Assane Diop to clear her father’s name and according to Netflix, there were a total of 76 million accounts that watched at least two minutes of her during the first four weeks of its premiere on January 8.

The truth is that this is really surprising, since there are several other series that could compete with it and below, we show you the top six of the most viewed series on Netflix so far in 2021, data that we get thanks to the atomix page.

1. Lupine: 76 million

2. Destination: The Winx Saga: 57 million

3. Who Killed Sara ?: 55 million

4. Ginny and Georgia: 52 million

5. Dance of the Fireflies: 49 million

6. Cobra Kai: 45 million

On the other hand, Televisa It has finally reached the big streaming leagues, although 10 years late and loading Blim, a platform that offers video content through the Internet that has not managed to take off in the market.

But, yes, with the experience of having worked together with the Netflix and Amazon platforms in the production of global content.

The truth is that the road will not be easy at all, because until today, Televisa has not demonstrated its ability to win over new generations of consumers.

It may be the largest producer of content in Spanish, however, it does not have enough experience in streaming.

Well, as you can see, it is not simply about filling the platform with your content, but about creating new stories, formats and even showing new talent.

It is worth mentioning that in the official announcement of Televisa-Univision, the company explained that in 2022 it will launch a new streaming platform in Spanish that, in addition to generating new content, will combine the programming catalog of both firms that exceeds 300,000 hours.

This is not enough because that content is not relevant for people who are looking for something premium today. This is where the company has to show that it is capable of competing in the big leagues, ”said Bravo.

According to the study ‘Market, consumption and diversity in video transmission services in Latin America’, prepared by the Sherlock Communications agency in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, 42% of consumers join platforms streaming because you are tired of the programming offered by traditional television.

And in fact in Mexico, 40% start subscriptions to this type of platform only to access exclusive content, while 34% do so to access programs in a foreign language.

It should be noted that the Latin American consumer is very concerned about content, so much so that the main reason for choosing a service is that it is original and exclusive.

And the research company LightShed Partners points out that between 2016 and 2019, the number of new Netflix subscribers was influenced by the availability of original content distributed by the company.