The students returned to classrooms at the Marie Curie School in Hanoi, although online classes will also continue.

. – Education is being reconfigured around the world in response to the coronavirus and its easy spread.

Most schools in the United States will be closed for the remainder of the academic year, and plans for the fall are continually being amended, as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention release recommendations including reduction hours, social distancing and extended absences.

In other countries there are already schools that are reopening. Here we tell you how some of these educational centers look, which could give us clues about how our children will retake classes one day.

Staggered returns

In South Korea, students will not all return at the same time. High school juniors will resume classes next week so they can make the necessary decisions about their careers and the universities they will attend, said Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae.

The preschool, primary and secondary schools, meanwhile, will reopen on June 1.

New schedules

Most of the 22 million Vietnamese students returned to classes on Monday, after a month-long shutdown, the state-run Vietnam News Agency reported.

However, online and televised classes will continue with new schedules and there is a reduction in classroom teaching, the report said.

In Austria students will divide into groups to attend schools every other day and thus respect the necessary social distancing, Education Minister Heinz Fassman explained according to various reports.

Smaller classes

Israel began a phased return that will continue in the coming weeks and set a maximum limit of 17 students per classroom.

The Education Minister told CNN that attendance at schools that opened earlier in the week was 60%, possibly indicating that parents were nervous about their children’s return to school.

Distant desks

Denmark, one of the first countries in Europe to close shops, restaurants and schools, welcomed children back to schools.

The desks are arranged in such a way that the students remain at least two meters away.

Lunch in the classrooms

In Denmark, students now eat lunch in classrooms, with the aim of preventing them from concentrating in large groups during the break.

No older staff

In Australia the government asked older or more vulnerable staff to work from home, to the extent possible.

Distance in the corridors

Germany asks students to maintain social distance in and out of classrooms. Some schools are intervening the floors with signs to mark distances and directions of movement, in order for people to maintain the required separations for their own safety.

Very wide hats

A primary school in Hangzhou, China gave children hats to wear in the classroom that help them maintain the required distances, the People’s Daily reported.

Practice social distancing: 1st-3rd graders in Hangzhou, E China’s Zhejiang Province, wear hand-made 1-meter-diameter hats as schools reopen in the city. pic.twitter.com/RxGnvuEF0e – People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) April 26, 2020

Masks everywhere

Wherever students and teachers returned to classrooms, masks seem to be the constant.

Contributing to this story were Isaac Yee from Hong Kong, Amir Tal and Andrew Carey in Jerusalem, Yoonjung Seo in Seoul, and Chandler Thornton in Atlanta.

.