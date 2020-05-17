If you are desperate to buy in this video game, here you will read about how to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite. Like most online multiplayer video games, Fortnite does not allow you to purchase items for real money.

For this reason, you need to earn V-Bucks. Either by buying them or unlocking them, so you can buy masks, harvesting tools and other cosmetic items. But the question arises: how do you get free V-Bucks in Fortnite?

For starters, developer Epic Games doesn’t give you many free ways to get V-Bucks as they want you to spend money on their free Battle Royale. So you will have to spend a lot of time in the game if you want to save enough to afford a 1,500 V-Buck skin, which is € 15 and you will have to spend much more time playing to get items without spending a lot of real money.

In this way, we offer you some tips to make your build, throw and slide time as profitable as possible and so you can move up the Fortnite world ranking.

Get free V-Bucks in Fortnite – play via Battle Pass

The Fortnite: Battle Royale video game comes with two different types of battle passes, one that costs around € 10 for a quantity of unlockables and a free battle pass that each player receives. Both contain a small amount of V-Bucks as a reward. It will take a long time to unlock them though. This is how each battle pass lasts around ten weeks before a new one begins.

When you log into the game, you need to make sure to check the daily challenges and more. Which will give you points to unlock levels of battle passes, all after completing them. This is how each battle pass unlocks items and V-Bucks per level. So there are 100 to unlock, but not all levels of the free pass include a V-Bucks coin reward.

The free pass also provides you with far fewer V-Bucks than paid ones, so be warned before purchasing the pass. Make sure you’re going to be spending enough time playing Fortnite if you really want to unlock some meaty V-Bucks.

You can play Save the World mode

The title Fortnite: Save the World, is the original cooperative game mode that Fortnite released before becoming the battle royale giant that it is today. In this mode, you fight zombies as long as you can, alone or with friends. This is in survival, where you build and shoot until you are overwhelmed.

But here is a problem: it is that the Save the World mode is not free. This despite Epic Game’s promises to do it for free. Since they have not followed their word, you will have to buy the game mode in one of several packages that includes from about 40 euros in most stores. Including those of Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Computer.

Save World

Save the World mode is not available on the Nintendo Switch, and Epic has said they have no plans to bring it to the Nintendo console. So be on the lookout for when Save the World mode becomes a free game.

Similarly, the Save the World mode rewards are much better than those in Battle Royale and can help you save much faster over time. Of course, we will tell you some things you can do once you have a copy of the original Fortnite mode.

1.- Login daily: Save the World mode will give you daily login rewards. So all you have to do is enter the game. These rewards include different types of skins and the occasional small amount of V-Bucks equivalent to around 150 euros or 1.50 euros. If you plan to play Fortnite: Battle Royale, it wouldn’t hurt to start “Saving the World”.

2.- Get free V-Bucks Fortnite with daily challenges: The developer company Epic has unique challenges to complete every day. These challenges will provide you with different types of rewards, including the coveted V-Bucks.

3.- Play Storm the Shield missions: these missions are unlocked as you play in different areas of the Save the World campaign. Each mission can reward you with about 100 or 150 V-Bucks.

4.- Complete missions: Just like daily challenges, Save the World mode also has other challenges and objectives that you can complete to earn V-Bucks in a substantial way.

Get Free V-Bucks in Fortnite: Get a deal at the Item Shop

As it happens in most of these video games, it is obvious that you have to play Fortnite and buy V-Bucks. Whether it’s with a credit card or a pre-purchase coupon, all at a store like Target or GameSpot. Each 1,000 V-Bucks is worth approximately 10 euros and the V-Bucks are available in different quantities.

Similarly, you will have to spend more money if you want a specific item. For example, you have to spend 20 euros for you to get a skin for 15 euros. Many times you can enter the offers that stores have when you get some V-Bucks. Also, you can have free V-Bucks if you buy a specific set of skins or some similar items.

You must stay away from scams

As you may have seen, there are not many ways to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite. But if you take a look at some YouTube videos and other similar sites, you will see hundreds of advertising methods in some videos so you can win them for free.

Well we tell you that many of these videos are scams, so you must be very careful with anyone who tries to obtain your personal information from any platform.

Share it with your friends!