The National Employment Service points out that you must bear in mind the attitudes and skills that you must show when applying for a job, of course the fact that you will be called for an interview is already a big step, but now it will depend on how you develop what will make you achieve the job.

This is why we are going to focus on the mistakes you should avoid, from your actions to falling into fraud.

Imagine that it was recently announced that 1,200 companies are facing possible illegal subcontracting schemes, which at the same time concentrate 862,489 workers who are affected by their labor rights.

5 mistakes you can comment when looking for a job:

· With all the technological advancement that we have today, it is a serious mistake that you are not already on any internet network. From this moment you must go and open at least one account on LinkedIn, in addition, you should know that there are various pages and apps that allow you to upload your CV and intellectual with different companies.

· Arriving late to an interview will take away enough points, getting them to call you to meet you is a great step, so you should not let the opportunity go. When you arrive late the only thing you show is that you are not responsible, if you are stuck in traffic or something similar try to communicate by phone to report what happened.

· Another mistake that goes hand in hand is not preparing for the interview, it is important that you make a good impression, so you should fix a whole day before, the clothes you will wear and prepare answers for some of the most common questions such as; « Why did you decide to study your career? », « Why do you want to join the company? » or « How do you see yourself in the future? »

· Present yourself formal, although in your work or in your daily routine you don’t get to wear a suit and tie, it is important that during an interview you wear formal clothes, this will speak highly of you and will let them know that you are a professional.

Swearing about your old job, your ex-boss may be worse than Blanca Snow’s stepmother and the hunter who killed Bambi’s mom, but you shouldn’t say it in an interview. On the contrary, focus on what you are looking for, which is to improve yourself and grow professionally.

Avoid being scammed while looking for a job:

According to data from the Ministry of Labor, nearly 6 thousand companies committed abusive subcontracting practices in 2019, which would have generated a tax evasion of 21 million pesos.

The purpose of worker placement agencies is to disseminate updated information on the location and contact details of legally constituted companies, in order to facilitate the link between employers and job seekers.

It is easy to recognize fraud, by how these are handled, you may go to an interview and notice that they do not do it in the right way, either they put you together with several people for a single interview or they ask you to do things that do not agree the vacancy, like selling things.

To avoid being part of a fraud, you should investigate the company very well, do not hesitate to ask if they have social networks or an official page, which is true and with which companies they have an agreement.

There are even records from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security that every year indicate which outsourcing companies are registered and whether they are for profit or not, their address and telephone number.

