We tell you all the details of this week’s fashion – May

Irina Shayk in full color

The Russian supermodel wore one of the most colorful and fun outfits we’ve seen so far. Irina wore a Palace x Moschino multicolour print shirt and pants set featuring VHS video-inspired graphics. To let the outfit shine, Irina wore a cropped white basic t-shirt, chunky-soled white Adidas sneakers underneath, and complemented the look with Fenty blue tint lenses and a gorgeous orange By Far bag.

Sophie Turner is ready for the races

The “Game of Thrones” star travels back to the 90s with a super cool look as she goes out for a walk with her sweetie Joe Jonas in Los Angeles. Sophie chose blue Eytys jeans based on the iconic loose-fit silhouette, added New Balance x STAUD model 327 sneakers, and put a sporty spin on her retro style with a ’90s Honda leather jacket in blue, white and Red.

Emma Roberts has an adorable blanket coat

The famous actress celebrated her new role as a mom by going for a walk with her family on her first Mother’s Day. Emma paired her practical everyday outfit of jeans and a white T-shirt with a charming blanket-like coat with diamonds in pastel pink, light blue and white. As a finishing touch, he wore his personalized mask with the phrase Oh Boy! In reference to his newborn son.

Eiza González can’t wait for the summer

There is no summer without a good white dress in our closet and the Mexican beauty already has hers. Eiza looked sensational and super fresh in a beautiful midi dress with wide straps that accentuated her small waist and definitely seems a “must” for the summer. The actress added a boho touch to her look with a wicker bag, sunglasses and she wore snakeskin-effect platform sandals.

Olivia Culpo comfortable and very chic

The former miss universe came out of a skin clinic in a very chic outfit and, above all, very comfortable. Olivia wore a baggy tan knit cardigan, a low-cut white top, and cute light blue jeans at the waist. How could it be otherwise, the “IT” girl completed the outfit with beautiful Gianvito Rossi boots and the famous Bottega Veneta “pouch” style bag.

Miley Cyrus sets trends

The 28-year-old singer turned heads in her eccentric outfit as she left rehearsal for her “Saturday Night Live” performance. Miley wore a colorful oversized blazer printed in red and yellow, a white top cut underneath and set the trend by wearing fun two-tone color-block pants. To finish, she chose chunky-soled Gucci loafers and a black leather bag with gold studs from Fendi.

Rosalía and her imitation fashion

The Spanish singer shows us that not everything is what it seems when eating out at WeHo. Rosalía wore her stunning legs in a miniskirt inspired by a cream-colored corset from the Orseund Iris firm, accompanied it with a loose white shirt, low Prada heels and closed with a white bag by the designer Kate Spade that imitated the typical food boxes china to go.

Irina Shayk is the most chic pink panther

The queen of style took out an adorable pink suit from the closet to enjoy a chic outing in The Big Apple. Shayk looked like she had come off the runway, as she showed off her striking monochrome ensemble consisting of a shirt, jacket and straight-cut trousers from the brand Hugo Boss. The model added a matching pink By Far bag, black lenses, and finished with her favorite Dr. Martens shiny black leather military boots.