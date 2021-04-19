We tell you all the details of this week’s fashion – April

Backgrid / Mega / Splash News / The Grosby Group

Eiza González with all the style

The successful Mexican actress appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” to promote her latest movie “Godzilla vs. Kong ”with all the style. Eiza looked divine with a long light pink knitted vest from the St. John firm, she combined it with flared pants of the same brand and a white T-shirt that was attached to the bottom as a jumpsuit. Gonzalez finished the outfit with white pointed toe heels, a beauty!

Irina Shayk and her wild boots

Do you want to cut with black? Nothing better than incorporating eye-catching footwear to bring life to your monochrome outfits. The Russian model showed us how when going out in Manhattan wearing leggings along with an oversized black blazer, a white shirt, a black leather bag and fabulous zebra-print boots, which gave the outfit all the vibe.

Sofía Vergara simply beaming

The Colombian beauty turned heads as she once again arrived at the filming of “America’s Got Talent” in a vibrant and easily accessible dress. Sofía modeled an eye-catching flowered midi dress from her own Sofía Jeans by Sofia Vergara clothing line, which you can find at Walmart for just $ 42. The diva added striking orange heels to match and closed with a luxurious leather bag from the Khaite brand.

Olivia Culpo with a cowgirl twist

The former Miss Universe showed us why she is one of the best influencers by joining trends with a lot of style during a walk through Beverly Hills. Olivia opted for a black puff-sleeved shirt by Khaite brand, those that have been conquering the wardrobe of all the famous; He accompanied her with some super trendy paper bag jeans, added brown cowgirl style boots and a black belt, also from Khaite. To close, she balanced the ensemble with a must-have Bottega Veneta ruffled leather bag in a camel color.

Heidi Klum is the boldest model

The 47-year-old supermodel inspires us to be bolder in our outfits on the way to work. Heidi chose a very sexy model of black leather pants, which reminds us of the typical designs for riding a motorcycle, with everything and its pads; In addition, it had holes that revealed their skin and was decorated in the coolest way with an endless number of metal buckles. Klum paired it with a basic white T-shirt, a Dolce & Gabbana crossbody bag, black heels and a pair of XL gold aviator lenses.

Cindy Crawford in neutral tones

The star of the fashion world never loses her touch and shows us how to look divine in neutral tones while walking around Malibu. Cindy chose a tan long-sleeved blouse, a large beige scarf as a mask, camel suede ankle boots and brown sunglasses; shades that perfectly complemented her radiant white jean pants.

Rihanna is encouraged to everything

The Barbadian star took advantage of a family dinner in Los Angeles to show off his eccentric and funny style. Riri made sure to turn heads by sporting a colorful sweater, bright orange corduroy pants, white heels, and covered herself with a unique tie-dye leather top from Dolce & Gabbana. The fashionista completed the look with a super funky stuffed animal print hat and sunglasses from the Kuboraum brand.

Megan Fox, delicacy and rock

The Hollywood star has become a fashion icon, take note of how to combine these garments to achieve a rocker but delicate style. Megan wore black leather pants, thick platform military boots and gave it a feminine touch by showing off her belly with a black top, a short denim jacket and a delicate mini bag with a thin chain.

Irina Shayk gives her touch to the fashion of the moment

The supermodel defends her title of being the chicest mom during a family outing in New York. To elevate her look of classic cut ripped jeans, military boots and a retro wave t-shirt with a Disney print, one of the street styles that has become so fashionable in recent times, Irina chose an exclusive red Longchamp leather coat. shiny with a black shearling collar and a triangle design lens from Chrome Hearts.