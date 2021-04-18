We talk about the end of the movie

‘A promising young woman’ has been in theaters since last Friday The film is Emerald Fennell’s debut film We tell what the filmmaker wanted to tell with this ending

This article contains spoilers for the movie ‘A Promising Young Woman’

The rape and revenge category has been seen above all in more independent films. As famous protagonists within this label, although they do not adhere in all respects to the characteristics that the genre requires, we find some examples: there are for example Thelma and Louise, or The Girlfriend of ‘Kill Bill’, or the story that told ‘ Hard Candy ‘, starring Elliott page Y Patrick Wilson. In the latter, the plot was limited to reckoning, to revenge itself. And this is what happens in ‘A promising young woman’, the most striking debut of the year. Emerald Fennell He signs a story that, he will have liked a lot or a little, but one thing is clear: he does not leave anyone indifferent after viewing it.

The story introduces us to Cassie, a girl we meet completely drunk at a nightclub. A boy offers to drive her home: finally on the way, the young man she has just met tells her to go home. She does not respond, does not stand, and can barely speak. Already in the individual’s house, the young man lies her in bed, and tries to have intimate relations with her. But just when his crotch is there, he has a surprise: Cassie sits up, fully aware.

Then, in the daylight, we see the girl with a splice, walking down the street eating a hamburger whose ketchup drips down her white shirt. Nothing scares her, now she is the one who intimidates the workers who tried to make fools of her. This presentation is a statement of intent from the director. This is Cassie, the girl in your story. Who is she? As we will see in the plot, she is a young woman who has abandoned her medical studies and is dedicated to working as a waitress. Due to a mishap, he dropped out of college. Now, with just 30 years of age, he is still at his parents’ house, and he has zero worries. Little by little it will be discovered that she left the race to help her friend Nina, another classmate. Nina was raped while intoxicated by some classmates from the university. The girl could not bear it and ended her life. Cassie has not gotten over the loss of her friend, and since then, nothing else has cared for her than seeking revenge. She puts her project for the future aside and decides to go out to bars at night and pretend she’s drunk to “measure” men. And as his schedule full of sticks shows, there are many who want to take advantage of a girl under the influence of alcohol, or whatever substance it is.

With a succulent mix of genres, The director makes metaphors of what society suffers from: the implicit machismo that it has always contained, and that it is not an easy task to eradicate it in the short term. But first, let’s see how it ends.

While looking for her particular justice at night, the protagonist seems to resume her life: she runs into Ryan (Bo burham), a career partner with whom he begins to meet and like, and establishes a relationship with him. He even presents it to his traditional parents (Jennifer Coolidge and Clancy Brown). But she has not forgotten her settling of accounts that she has pending with the culprits that her friend is no longer there. You will run into a very unsympathetic college classmate (Allison brie), with the dean of the faculty that evaded the case (Connie Briton), and even the defendant’s lawyer who is sorry for feeling an accomplice. The young woman will discover that the case involves many more people than it appeared.

After being mentioned at various points in the plot, we will finally meet the accused: Al Monroe. Thanks to social networks, he discovers that he is engaged, and Cassie manages to sneak into his bachelor party posing as a stripper. There, she coaxes him upstairs. Already in the bedroom, handcuffed to the headboard, little by little he shows his true identity to Al through the weapon he has used with all the men who have wanted to overdo it: instilling psychological terror. However, Al is able to let go, and after a tense struggle, the boy ends up with Cassie choking her with the pillow.

The next morning, Joe, Al’s best friend, will find him completely out of whack in bed. Find out what happens and decide to get rid of the corpse in the forest. The next thing the shocked public will see is the police initiating an investigation into the girl’s disappearance: they talk to Ryan and he lies to the agent – for fear of losing his status. It has left no trace.

Then we go to Al’s wedding, in which he is still uneasy about what he hides. Ryan, who is before the guests, is also somewhat scattered (it was he who told Cassie where the goodbye was). In the middle of the wedding cocktail party, Ryan receives a message. It’s Cassie! “Did you think you were going to get rid of me?” The boy does not believe what he reads. Next several police cars arrive to by Al, stopped by the death of Cassie.

While they take it away and Ryan continues to receive messages, you can see what Cassie had prepared: she had sent the phone with the images of Nina to Jordan, the lawyer, along with a note in which the girl clarified that she should use it “in case she disappeared “. In the end, Nina can rest in peace, and Cassie by her side too. The two are together, as the last message Ryan receives, signed by both of them, indicates well.

This outcome reminds us of ‘Thelma and Louise’ ending their adventure together. Cassie and Nina are also in the end together in eternity. It is not the first end that nobody wanted for the protagonist, since she has been accompanied in her quest from minute one, and she seeks the same thing as her: justice.

However, the character of Carey Mulligan I had everything figured out: she knows she’s going to die. All this gear has been taken to the extreme so that the pending reckoning with Nina is finally made, even if he takes her out of the way. This option of the creator to forge a plan to take everything to the limit is just another step in the entire metaphor she has created. In this fiction everything makes sense and represents certain features of the society in which we still – unfortunately – live.

Fennell chooses to go to that extreme to tell us how difficult and uneven the balance is for men and women today.. Throughout history, he leaves phrases that all of us have heard on a day-to-day basis. “She asked for it”, “But how drunk is she going”, “Boys only go where they go, but in the end they want the good girl”, etc.

Added to that is the double standard that is also shown in the film: Al was on a spree and raped a girl in front of his fellow accomplices who recorded and disclosed him. Nina was drunk and had to pay a high price. Not only that they raped her, but that no one took her side: not the students, not the higher echelons of the university, not the justice system. So her friend decides to go to the end. And that’s why she doesn’t leave a trail of evidence just in case something happens to her: she goes to that house to die. With this sacrifice of its main character, it shows the hard work we have as a society to reach the desired equality. There’s still much to do.

Ryan’s character personifies those young people determined to make the change and step towards gender equality, but who have grown up in an environment with specific roles for men and women. The conversation between Al and Joe the morning after the crime shows how patriarchy works, how it establishes ties between them to protect itself against any setback.

Faced with the rejection of that ending by the public, with that horrendous conversation between these two unpleasant characters, Fennell has put beacons of light throughout his fable, in a story that well deserved gloomy tones. She has forged a dark thriller with hints of black comedy into a film that could have been counted as just another drama. However, throughout Cassey’s feat we have listened to songs that we want to dance to, we have seen snacks and coffees that we would like to taste, different shades of pink that give us high doses of optimism within all that sadness … encouragement for the public that is aware of these inequalities, which can be translated into a halo of hope.

The journey is difficult, but progress continues. Added to that are the latest messages that reach the mobile from beyond. The situation in which we live is still deplorable and arduous, but the voices that ask to be heard have not been silenced and they will not.

