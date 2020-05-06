© .

Michelle Galván already has everything ready in her apartment to receive her baby.

The Mexican presenter Michelle Galvan, 32, will become a mom in a few months and she has everything ready to receive the new member of the family in her apartment in the city of Miami in Florida.

The host of ‘Primer Impacto’ has shared with her followers some details of her luxurious home and has done so through various videos and photographs that she has uploaded to her social networks.

In its materials you can see the spectacular view it has to the sea, thanks to the fact that your apartment is located in one of the best areas of Miami.

Kitchen

The kitchen is very elegant and modern, combining various shades of gray and white, in addition to having a ceiling lamp that directly illuminates your cupboard.

This room also has a fairly large island in the center that has the same elements as the cupboard.

The bar is so wide that it not only serves to prepare food, but also as a breakfast bar.

Dinning room

The dining room is equipped with a rustic wooden table with space for eight bottle green chairs.

In addition, it is decorated with a painting that gives some life and color to the white walls of the room.

Room

The living room of the apartment has, like the dining room, some paintings that decorate the room.

It also has an armchair with space for four people, as well as a glass center table, a television embedded in the wall, wooden shelves and a large window that allows you to observe the majesty of the ocean.

It also has a corner table that Michelle uses for her decorative items and some flowers.

Balcony

On one side of the room, Fernando Guajardo’s wife has an exit to the balcony, a place that she decorated with various beach furniture to create a very cozy space.

Your baby’s bedroom

In March, Michelle shared with her fans the beginning of decorating her first daughter’s room, who will be born in the coming months after she suffered the loss of two pregnancies in the past.